Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type, Mode of Operation, Application, Plant Capacity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global dairy processing equipment market is anticipated to grow from USD 12.73 billion in 2026 to USD 17.36 billion by 2031, experiencing a CAGR of 6.4% during this period. This surge is attributed to increasing consumer demand for a variety of processed dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and beverages. Essential processes encompass pasteurization, homogenization, membrane filtration, evaporation, and drying.

Prominent industry players include Alfa Laval (Sweden), SPX FLOW (US), Andritz AG (Austria), Pentair PLC (UK/US), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), and more. Collaboration between equipment suppliers and dairy processors continues to drive innovation and plant optimization in the region.

Technological progress, alongside the adoption of automation and digital monitoring, is enhancing the efficiency and product consistency for dairy processors while reducing production costs. As consumption of dairy ingredients, including milk powder and protein-based products, intensifies, there is increased investment in high-capacity and energy-efficient solutions, especially in large-scale and export-oriented facilities. Developing markets are also witnessing a shift towards organized dairy processing, further propelling the market's expansion.

The evaporators segment is set for substantial growth within the forecast period.

As a crucial step in removing up to 90% of water content from raw milk or whey, evaporation reduces energy requirements and enhances operational efficiency, making evaporators vital for powder production lines. The growing need for enhanced drying capacity, driven by export demands for milk powder and whey derivatives, underscores this segment's expansion.

Major dairy processors are leveraging multi-effect evaporators (MEE) and systems like thermal vapor recompression (TVR) and mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) to optimize steam use, cut energy expenses, and boost overall process efficiency. The rise in continuous processing and integrated plant designs fosters a demand for automated evaporation systems capable of operating at industrial scales. This technological inclination is predicted to drive rapid growth within the sector due to increased demand for evaporation processes to support whey protein and lactose production.

The milk powder sector is geared for notable growth.

This segment's reliance on integrated technologies such as pasteurization, homogenization, evaporation, and spray drying encourages substantial capital investment in evaporators and dryers. Surge in demand for infant nutrition, functional dairy ingredients, and protein-enriched products spurs enhancements in milk powder production capacity. Additionally, growing export demands, particularly from key dairy-producing regions, necessitate advanced processing lines, with the milk powder sector being a pivotal driver of equipment demand.

North America commands a significant market share.

A robust dairy industry, coupled with advanced processing infrastructure, propels the North American dairy processing equipment market. High-capacity systems are widely used in various applications, supporting advancements in thermal processing and fluid handling. The growing demand for value-added products, especially cheese and protein-based ingredients, intensifies the need for specialized equipment, while stringent regulations and a strong cold-chain network reinforce efficient processing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 405 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $17.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Demand for Functional and Fortified Dairy Products

Growth in Demand for Dairy Products with Long Shelf Lives

Increase in Adoption of Automation and Smart Dairy Plants in Dairy Processing Facilities

Rise in Demand for Dairy Ingredients in Food Industry Growth in Production of Milk due to Increase in Consumption of Dairy Products Increase in Demand for Protein-Rich Dairy Ingredients Such as Whey and Casein Growth in Demand for Lactose-Free and Specialty Dairy Products, Dairy Powder, and Infant Nutrition Products

Expansion of Dairy Processing Capacity in Emerging Countries

Restraints

High Initial Investment and High Maintenance, Operational, and Installation Costs of Dairy Processing Equipment

Complexity in Integrating Advanced Automation Systems in Existing Plants

Increase in Energy Costs

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Membrane Filtration Technologies in Dairy Processing

Increase in Investment in Dairy Cold Chain Infrastructure

Technological Innovation in Automated Cleaning and Sanitation Systems

Higher Demand for Customized and Modular Dairy Processing Equipment

Challenges

Strict Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations in Dairy Processing & Compliance with International Dairy Quality Standards

Equipment Downtime Affecting Production Efficiency

Increase in Pressure to Reduce Energy Consumption and Carbon Emissions

High Costs Associated with Equipment Upgrades and Modernization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j31v73

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