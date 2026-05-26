Wind Turbine Blade Recycling Market to Reach $158.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Massive Wave of Turbine Decommissioning

Boston, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wind turbine blade recycling market is poised for explosive growth, expanding from $64.96 billion in 2024 to $158.9 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 16.6%, according to BCC Research's latest analysis in Global Wind Turbine Blade Recycling Market.

KEY FINDINGS

Market Growth: The wind turbine blade recycling market will more than double over the forecast period, driven by a surge in decommissioned wind turbines as first-generation installations reach their 20–25 year operational lifespan

Regional Leadership: Europe dominates the market with a 50.7% share, reflecting the region's early adoption of wind energy and the consequent first wave of turbine decommissioning activities

Regulatory Push: Strict government regulations to reduce municipal solid waste and eliminate landfilling of turbine blades are accelerating market growth, particularly in North America and Europe

Circular Economy Focus: Increasing emphasis on circular economy principles and industrial decarbonization is creating sustainable business models for blade waste management and material recovery

End-Market Demand: Growing demand for recovered composite materials across construction, automotive, and electronics industries is creating valuable revenue streams

Competitive Landscape: Key players include Veolia, Holcim, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, REGEN Fiber, Carbon Rivers, and Fairmat

MARKET DRIVERS

The wind turbine blade recycling market is experiencing unprecedented growth driven by structural industry changes and regulatory imperatives. The timing convergence of early wind farm installations reaching end-of-life with increasingly stringent environmental regulations is creating a perfect storm of demand for recycling solutions.

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The wind turbine blade recycling market presents compelling opportunities for investors, particularly those focused on infrastructure, advanced materials, and circular economy solutions. Companies positioned across the full recycling value chain — from collection and logistics to advanced processing technologies — are best positioned to capture market share.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/environment/wind-turbine-blade-recycling-market.html

About BCC Research

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