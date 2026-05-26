Hematologic Malignancies Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 196.92 Billion by 2035; Increasing Prevalence of Blood Cancers to Drive Industry Growth Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Hematologic Malignancies Market size was valued at USD 82.35 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 196.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.11% over 2026-2035.

The market for Hematologic Malignancies is growing due to the high incidence of cancerous disorders such as lymphomas, leukaemia, and myelomas among other types of hematological malignancies worldwide. Treatment innovations using immunotherapy, targeted therapies, and chimeric antigen receptor t-cells (CAR-T) among others have made it possible to achieve success in managing this condition.





Request Instant Access to the Hematologic Malignancies Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7344

The U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Market was valued at USD 17.95 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 42.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2026-2035.

The U.S. market for hematology cancers is seeing some notable growth due to the rising prevalence of cases of blood cancer, growing acceptance of new treatments, such as immunotherapy and CAR-T treatment, and heavy investment in health care. Some other reasons are increased clinical trials, drug discovery, and early detection techniques.

The Europe Hematologic Malignancies Market is estimated to be USD 23.84 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 54.62 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.65% during 2026–2035.

Growth in the market for hematological cancer in Europe is anticipated to progress steadily due to advanced healthcare facilities, increased awareness regarding cancer screening tests, and novel therapeutic options, which include immunotherapy and drug targeting techniques. Growth of the market will be facilitated by the incidence of lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myelomas.

Rising Incidence of Blood Cancer Cases and Expanding Diagnostic Awareness to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the reasons that contribute to the growing demand for treatments for these diseases is the increase in the incidence rate of lymphomas, leukemias, and multiple myelomas. There are several risk factors for individuals that lead to an increase in the occurrence rate of blood cancers, including the aging population, genetic mutations, and many others. With the advent of better diagnosis techniques and high levels of health consciousness among people, early detection of diseases has become prevalent. Healthcare institutions are focusing on providing oncology treatment and adopting therapies such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which drive market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Disease

Lymphoma segment dominated the Hematologic Malignancies Market in 2025 with 41% market share due to its high prevalence rate, efficient diagnosis, and existing treatment mechanisms that include chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapy. Leukemia segment is expected to grow the fastest rate throughout the forecast period owing to the heightened disease awareness levels globally.

By Therapy

Chemotherapy segment dominated the Hematologic Malignancies Market in 2025 with 38% market share attributed to its longstanding presence as the major therapeutic strategy for treating blood cancers. Immunotherapy segment is projected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing use of advanced treatment technologies globally.

By End Use

Hospital Pharmacies segment dominated the Hematologic Malignancies Market in 2025 with 52% market share due to a large number of cancer treatments taking place in hospitals. The Retail Pharmacies segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period as a result of rising consumer preference for easy medication procurement globally.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/7344

Regional Insights:

North America had the largest market share in the worldwide hematologic malignancies market in 2025 due to the high prevalence of blood cancer in the region, better infrastructure for health care delivery, and top companies in the pharmaceuticals/biotechnology sector.

The Asia Pacific region has been forecast to be the fastest growing region based on growth opportunities for Hematologic malignancies market due to certain factors including the rate of occurrence of various cancers, better healthcare infrastructure, and superior treatment modalities in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Hematologic Malignancies Market Report:

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

AstraZeneca plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

BeiGene (BeOne Medicines)

Incyte Corporation

Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Seagen Inc. (Pfizer oncology unit)

Kite Pharma (Gilead company)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (AstraZeneca)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Pfizer reported Phase 3 MagnetisMM-5 trial results showing ELREXFIO significantly improved progression-free survival in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, reinforcing its role in earlier-line treatment strategies.

Pfizer reported Phase 3 MagnetisMM-5 trial results showing ELREXFIO significantly improved progression-free survival in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, reinforcing its role in earlier-line treatment strategies. 2026: BMS accelerated antibody-drug conjugate and CAR-T pipeline expansion post-Seagen acquisition, strengthening its position in lymphoma and multiple myeloma treatment innovation.

Purchase Single User PDF of Hematologic Malignancies Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7344

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & ONCOLOGY TREATMENT COST METRICS – helps you understand therapy pricing models, reimbursement frameworks, treatment cycle costs, biologics manufacturing expenses, and benchmarking across chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and CAR-T treatments.

– helps you understand therapy pricing models, reimbursement frameworks, treatment cycle costs, biologics manufacturing expenses, and benchmarking across chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and CAR-T treatments. ADVANCED THERAPY & IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends across targeted therapies, monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T therapies, stem-cell transplantation, and combination treatment regimens.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across targeted therapies, monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T therapies, stem-cell transplantation, and combination treatment regimens. PRECISION DIAGNOSTICS & DISEASE MONITORING METRICS – helps you analyze biomarker testing adoption, molecular profiling, flow cytometry utilization, PET-CT imaging trends, minimal residual disease tracking, and liquid biopsy advancements.

– helps you analyze biomarker testing adoption, molecular profiling, flow cytometry utilization, PET-CT imaging trends, minimal residual disease tracking, and liquid biopsy advancements. PATIENT OUTCOME & CLINICAL RESPONSE METRICS – helps you uncover insights into survival rate improvements, remission rates, relapse prevention effectiveness, treatment response performance, and therapy-related adverse event monitoring.

– helps you uncover insights into survival rate improvements, remission rates, relapse prevention effectiveness, treatment response performance, and therapy-related adverse event monitoring. PERSONALIZED MEDICINE & BIOMARKER ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in precision oncology, genetic profiling integration, companion diagnostics, and individualized hematologic malignancy treatment approaches.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in precision oncology, genetic profiling integration, companion diagnostics, and individualized hematologic malignancy treatment approaches. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & THERAPEUTIC INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key market players based on pipeline strength, advanced therapy development, clinical trial activity, strategic collaborations, and commercialization capabilities globally.

Hematologic Malignancies Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 82.35 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 196.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.11% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Disease (Lymphoma, Leukemia, and Myeloma)

• By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Other Therapies)

• By End Use (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Demand for Industry Analysis: Our Comprehensive Report Hematologic Malignancies Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/hematologic-malignancies-market-7344

Other Trending Related Report:

The Companion Diagnostics Market size was estimated at USD 8.57 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 26.38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The Molecular Diagnostics Market size was estimated at USD 18.26 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.50 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.07% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The Flow Cytometry Market size was estimated at USD 5.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market size was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach USD 5.74 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The Biobanking Market size was estimated at USD 89.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 206.61 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.67% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.