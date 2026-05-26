AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notifications of trade

In connection with allocation of shares under AKVA group ASA's (the "Company") long term incentive program, the following primary insiders have on May 26, 2026 been distributed shares in the Company as set out below. The distributions are made on the basis of the Company's treasury shares. Following the distributions, the Company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 185,617 shares.

- Knut Nesse (CEO), 23,418 shares

- Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO), 11,709 shares

- Erlend Gundersen Røed (COO Sea Based Nordic), 2,630 shares

- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 10,520 shares

- Glenn Mo (COO Egersund Net), 10,520 shares

- OKS CONSULTING AS, a company controlled by Ole Kristian Sivertsen (COO Digital), 5,260 shares

- Ståle Økland (Chief Commercial Officer), 5,260 shares

- Maren Hognestad Sunde (Group HR Director), 5,260 shares

- Arnstein Hosaas (Chief Innovation Officer), 2,630 shares

After the allocation, the new shareholdings of the relevant primary insiders are as follows:

- Knut Nesse (CEO), directly or through Nesse & Co AS, 397,790 shares

- Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO), 46,836 shares

- Erlend Gundersen Røed (COO Sea Based Nordic), 2,630 shares

- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 28,007 shares

- Glenn Mo (COO Egersund Net), 26,300 shares

- Ole Kristian Sivertsen (COO Digital), directly or through OKS CONSULTING AS, 7,760 shares

- Ståle Økland (Chief Commercial Officer), 21,040 shares

- Maren Hognestad Sunde (Group HR Director), 21,040 shares

- Arnstein Hosaas (Chief Innovation Officer), 2,630 shares

Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.

For more information about the long term incentive program, please refer to the guidelines for determination of wages and other remuneration for the executive management published by the Company on 22 April 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Dated: 26 May 2026

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

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