Resilience Foundation to Launch The RE Governance Token

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Re.xyz announces the upcoming Token Generation Event for the RE token, the governance instrument for an internet native insurance capital market that carries a multi-billion-dollar commercial pipeline.

Resilience Foundation today confirmed that the Token Generation Event (TGE) for the RE token will be coming soon. RE is the governance token for Re's internet native insurance capital market, and will launch on Ethereum mainnet as an ERC-20 token. RE will give holders a role in governing the rules, standards, and shared infrastructure of a reinsurance marketplace that is already operating at scale.

A Market Already at Scale

Re's reinsurance arm, Cover Re, already works with more than 30 insurance partners. Every treaty is fully collateralized, with institutional and onchain capital flowing through the protocol, reflecting both the scale of existing business and the potential for growth:

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. policyholders reinsured

~4,000 onchain participants providing capital to the protocol

$226 million in 2026 premiums written to date

Active evaluation of reinsurance opportunities underway with insurance partners representing multibillion-dollar volume

$409 million in premiums written inception to date

Operating in a ~$1 trillion global reinsurance market

Today's reinsurance capacity is concentrated in a small handful of major carriers. When those carriers pull back, capacity can vanish in a single renewal cycle: the insurers who rely on them scramble for coverage, prices spike, and policyholders bear the cost. Re replaces that architecture with an open, transparent marketplace where capital and risk meet on disclosed terms, governed by the participants who depend on its integrity.

"Reinsurance is one of the most important and least understood markets in the world. For decades it has operated through closed relationships and opaque standards. We built Re to change that, to create a market that is open, transparent, and governed by the people who depend on it. The TGE is the moment when governance of that market moves from the hands of a single sponsor into the hands of a community. The RE token is the instrument that makes that possible." – Karn Saroya, Chief Executive Officer, Re



Why Onchain Governance for Reinsurance

Global reinsurance is a $700 billion market governed largely through boards, regulators, rating agencies, and private bodies that decide who can participate, what standards they must meet, and how shared infrastructure is funded. Those institutions have served the market well, but they were built for a slower economy; and by design, they are closed.

Re is building a transparent, programmable version of that governance layer. Meaningful changes can be proposed, debated, and recorded onchain. The people setting the rules are the same people whose participation depends on those rules being credible: a more durable alignment of interest than a closed boardroom can produce.

What's Next

Full details on the Token Generation Event, including governance scope, participation requirements, and token economics, will be shared in the upcoming official launch announcement. In the meantime, those interested in following along should visit govern.re.xyz.

About Resilience Foundation

Resilience Foundation is a Cayman Islands foundation company and the issuer of the RE governance token. Together with affiliated operating partner Cover Re, Inc., the Foundation supports the Re Protocol, an internet native marketplace for insurance capital that has already reinsured north of one million U.S. policyholders. The Re Protocol supports more than thirty insurance partners and channels institutional and onchain capital into fully collateralized treaties through tokenized capital layers. For more information, visit re.xyz.

About Cover Re

Cover Re is a Cayman-domiciled reinsurer delivering rated-quality capacity through a fully collateralized balance sheet. We secure our liabilities with 100% cash and investment-grade assets held in segregated Regulation 114 trusts.

Led by underwriters with experience from top-tier global (re)insurers, we are structured as a long term partner focusing on building profitable relationships with like minded insurance companies and MGAs.

Important Disclosures

Re (the on-chain protocol, operated in connection with Resilience Foundation Cayman LLC) and Cover Re (Cover Re SPC, a separately regulated reinsurance entity) are distinct brands operated by separate legal entities under separate regulatory regimes.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of any security, token, insurance product, or reinsurance capacity. reUSD and reUSDe are available only to non-U.S. persons in eligible jurisdictions and are subject to KYC/AML screening. Participation in the Re Protocol and holding of digital assets involve significant risk, including risk of total loss. APR, yields, and returns are not guaranteed; figures referenced reflect historical data as of May 2026 and are not projections.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding pipeline, planned functionality, and other future events. Actual results may differ materially, and neither Re nor Cover Re undertakes any obligation to update them.

For full terms, eligibility, and risk disclosures, see re.xyz/terms, re.xyz/privacy, and re.xyz/disclosure.