New study finds over a third of young men at risk of gambling related harm; fathers disproportionately affected





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facing economic and financial pressure, new research shows that young men and fathers are at significantly higher risk of problem gambling. This may be impacting their mental health.

Men who are at risk of problem gambling are nearly twice as likely to have anxiety and more than 2.5 times as likely to face depression risk.

The national survey of 2,000 Canadian men, conducted by the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) and Intensions Consulting, found:

1 in 6 Canadian men are at high risk for problem gambling

Young men aged 19-29 are by far the most vulnerable – 35% fall into the high-risk category, more than double the national average

29% of fathers fall into the high-risk category – compared to 17% of men overall

Higher income and education are actually protective – men earning $120K+ or holding a degree are significantly less likely to be high risk

Nearly twice as likely to have moderate-to-high anxiety (53% vs. 28% for low-risk gamblers)

More than 2.5x as likely to have moderate-to-severe depression risk (43% vs.17% for low-risk gamblers)





“These numbers reflect what we’re hearing from men across the country. Financial pressure is real and gambling has never been easier to access,” says Kenton Boston, President & CEO of CMHF. “What this research makes clear is that this isn’t just a money problem. It’s a mental health problem. That’s why we’re developing mental health programming designed to reach young men. We’re still in the research and development phase, but these numbers reinforce the importance of reaching young men and their families earlier; before the pressures they face become a crisis.”

“When young men and fathers are struggling with their mental health, the impact is felt across families and communities,” said Josie Osborne, BC Minister of Health. “We know that awareness, connection and early intervention can make a difference, and the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is working hard to better understand men’s mental health challenges and develop meaningful, practical solutions to support people when they need it most.”

About the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation

The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is a national charity working towards a future where men are supported to live longer, healthier lives. We are the trusted voice of men’s health, encouraging accountability and inspiring action with expert-backed resources that reflect all communities, so no man feels alone. Learn more: menshealthfoundation.ca

About the Study

The Intensions Consulting study was conducted in Canada between April 8 and 14, 2026. The sample was stratified to ensure its composition reflected the underlying distribution of the population as determined by 2021 Census data. The online survey was administered in French and English and used validated measures, including the Consumption Screen of Problem Gambling (CSPG), the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), and the Overall Anxiety Severity and Impairment Scale (OASIS). A traditional probability sample of comparable size would have produced results considered accurate to within plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Media Contact:

Taylor at info@menshealthfoundation.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2f6b477-dccb-443c-b682-b25ec93d8262