MEXC Lists Solstice Finance (SLX) with 200,000 SLX and 40,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has announced the listing of Solstice Finance (SLX) in its Innovation Zone. Spot trading for the SLX/USDT pair is now available, with withdrawals scheduled to open on May 26, 2026, at 14:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC has launched an Airdrop+ event, offering a reward pool of 200,000 SLX and 40,000 USDT.

Solstice Finance is an RWA protocol building institutional-grade yield infrastructure on Solana. The protocol operates across three verticals: Real World Asset (RWA) yield strategies, yield-bearing liquid staking tokens (LSTs), and regulated institutional fund access. Solstice addresses a critical structural gap in the digital asset space by providing high-throughput infrastructure that enables RWA and yield-bearing strategies to bring off-chain returns on-chain at scale. The ecosystem is powered by its native utility and governance token, SLX , which has a total supply of 1 billion tokens.

The Airdrop+ event offers rewards across four categories. Under the New User Tasks, eligible users can share 160,000 SLX and 24,000 USDT by meeting net deposit or designated trading tasks. The Spot Trading Challenge allows all users to share 6,000 USDT based on valid SLX trading volume, while the Futures Trading Challenge offers eligible new users a share of a 10,000 USDT bonus pool upon meeting designated perpetual futures trading tasks. The Referral Rewards allow participants to share a 40,000 SLX pool by inviting new users who complete the required tasks.

The token listing and rewards event highlight MEXC's continuous efforts to expand its digital asset offerings, as well as the platform's core commitment to providing users with enhanced rewards and infinite opportunities.

For more information and to participate, please visit the official event page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae69353c-21a1-4f06-9e70-95c55356b041