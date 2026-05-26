R.R. Bowker's United States Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers 4 Volume Set 2026: Immediate Access to 558,000 Publishers and 7,300 Distributors and Wholesalers

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "R.R. Bowker's Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers of the United States - 4 Volume Set, 2026" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers of the United States, now in its 47th edition, is the go-to source for listings of active U.S. publishers, distributors, wholesalers, video producers' manufacturers, audio producers, museums with publishing programs, and other related businesses. This four-volume edition offers users immediate access to 558,000 publishers and 7,300 distributors and wholesalers.

This edition is a vital resource for public, academic, and community libraries, especially with discount policies included for more than 21,000 companies in the Name Index. Here, publishers provide discount information for bookstores, schools, libraries, wholesalers, jobbers, individuals, and government agencies. With so many discounts listed and so many publishers, wholesalers, and distributors all in one consolidated source, finding the titles that libraries, bookstores, and patrons need has never been easier.

The 2026 Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers of the United States is separated into four comprehensive volumes - the first for categorization by Publisher Name (A-G), the second for categorization by Publisher Name (H-P), the third for categorization by Publisher Name (Q-Z) and Geographical Index from Alabama to Guam, and the fourth by Geographical Index from Hawaii to Wyoming and ISBN Prefix Index. All indexes are presented alphabetically, then numerically, ensuring effortless research for the user.

For 47 years, R.R. Bowker's Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers of the United States has served as a top-shelf, comprehensive reference guide. With 558,000 publishers and 7,300 distributors and wholesalers on file, this updated resource is a must for libraries, bookstores, and their patrons across the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

How to Use Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers of the United StatesT

Publisher Country Codes

Country Sequence

Abbreviations Key

Volume 1

Name Index A-G

The Complete List of Publishers, Distributors and Wholesalers

Volume 2

Name Index H-P

The Complete List of Publishers, Distributors and Wholesalers

Volume 3

Name Index Q-Z

The Complete List of Publishers, Distributors and Wholesalers

Wholesaler & Distributor Name Index

Geographic Index to Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers

Alabama-Guam

Volume 4

Geographic Index to Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers

Hawaii-Wyoming

ISBN Prefix Index

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a35z4e



Source: Grey House Publishing Inc

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