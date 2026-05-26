Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Bodycote Plc

 | Source: Man Group PLC Man Group PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Man Group PLC
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Bodycote plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		22/05/26
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

17 3/11p ordinary
 Interests

Short positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:    
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 3,028,878.001.76 11,524.000.00
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		 3,028,878.001.76 11,524.000.00

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3,8048.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4,8418.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position918.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,3358.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,9578.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position6,6588.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position42,7298.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position8158.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position10,4498.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position58,7658.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position20,6208.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position33,5838.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3118.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,7658.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position6198.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position248.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,2848.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,0098.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,4818.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1188.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position458.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position98.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,4148.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4918.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3858.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,8968.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3,3208.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position6768.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,1648.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2368.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position8,2508.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1138.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3,7698.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,8958.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5,9988.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4,7148.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3,0788.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,4848.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,4188.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position588.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,8908.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4,2328.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2718.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1348.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3858.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position7748.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4428.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2198.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3498.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position688.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position108.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position58.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2798.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5638.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position15,9558.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position20,3008.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position9,7968.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position3878.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position12,2538.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position27,9188.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position9248.1697 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4468.1400 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position7268.2363 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,2718.1445 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5578.2672 GBP
17 3/11p ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position178.2672 GBP

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:


None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:26/05/26
Contact name:Molly Childs
Telephone number:+44 20 7144 3714

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


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