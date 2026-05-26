China Green Data Center Market Analysis Report 2026: Opportunities Arise from a Shift to Tier III/IV Facilities, Scalable Renewable Energy Use, Greenfield/modular Builds - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the market is valued at USD 4.68 billion and is projected to surge to USD 23.20 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of approximately 30.8%.

This growth is primarily concentrated in hyperscale and colocation data centers, which dominate incremental capacity enhancements. The China Green Data Center market is poised for dynamic expansion, underpinned by sustainable infrastructure expansions, increased cloud and AI workloads, energy-efficiency mandates, and stronger regulatory oversight.

China's Green Data Center market is emerging as a global investment focus, experiencing unwavering growth fueled by digital transformation initiatives and ambitious sustainability goals. Hyperscale and edge data centers attract the majority of growth and investments, while renewable energy deployment steers core development agendas. The sector's vibrancy is further catalyzed by the diverse demand from sectors like IT, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and media, ensuring long-term investment stability and reduced revenue risks.

Report Highlights:

The market's value is set to rise from USD 4.68 billion in 2024 to USD 23.20 billion in 2030 at a ~30.8% CAGR, predominantly through structural capacity additions.

Hyperscale and colocation infrastructure are expected to account for the bulk of market value additions, overshadowing the slower growth of enterprise data centers at ~23.1% CAGR.

Tier III and Tier IV facilities are becoming the standard, driven by compliance and sustainability expectations.

The energy transition focuses on nuclear over other renewables, with slower expansion of grid-based renewable PPAs.

A future-ready framework helps stakeholders identify demand shifts across various segments.

Market Expansion Catalysts:

Transition to Tier III and Tier IV facilities

Consolidation into large, mega-scale campuses

Rapid integration of solar, wind, hybrid renewables, and nuclear power

Adoption of greenfield and prefabricated modular deployment models

Growth Drivers:

Hyperscale-led digital infrastructure expansion

Transformative energy mix with renewable scalability

Consolidation into large and mega-scale campuses

Acceleration across high-growth sectors like IT, BFSI, and healthcare

Challenges:

High capital intensity due to tier migration and scale concentration

Geographic imbalance in renewable availability

Limited economic viability of brownfield retrofits

Rising operational complexity from energy diversification

Companies Featured

China Telecom

China Mobile

China Unicom

GDS Holdings

Chindata Group

SUNeVision / MEGA-i (China Operations)

Sinnet Technology

Beijing Sinnet / AWS China Operator

Alibaba Cloud (China Data Centers)

Tencent Cloud

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9uqws

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