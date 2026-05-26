RegTech Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2025-2031 Featuring Thomson Reuters, NICE Actimize, IBM, Wolters Kluwer, Broadridge FS, ComplyAdvantage, MetricStream, ACTICO, Fenergo, Trulioo

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RegTech Market - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the market stands at approximately USD 16.50 billion, projected to reach around USD 56.48 billion by 2031. With an estimated CAGR of ~18.5%, organizations are moving toward scalable, cloud-based regulatory technology over costly manual operations and fragmented systems.

This growth is supported by regulatory enforcement, increasing enterprise adoption of automated compliance solutions, and investments in AI-driven risk management infrastructure.

The global RegTech Market is a pivotal force in compliance-driven digital transformation, fueled by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-native compliance platforms across financial services and regulated industries.

What This Report Covers:

An overview of the RegTech ecosystem and how AI-driven compliance and real-time monitoring are reshaping global regulatory management.

Region-specific growth trends, analyzing enforcement intensity, regulatory modernization, and financial infrastructure.

Evolution of compliance delivery models from legacy systems to scalable, SaaS-based, API-integrated solutions.

Analysis of cost optimization strategies and how they influence operational efficiency and regulatory outcomes.

A comprehensive framework to understand emerging demand across components, deployment models, and geographies.

Key Highlights:

The RegTech market is valued at USD 16.50 billion in 2024, aiming for USD 56.48 billion by 2031, with an 18.5% CAGR, driven by regulatory enforcement and AI-powered compliance solutions.

Solutions-based RegTech leads with ~62% market share, growing to USD 37.47 billion by 2031 at 20.5% CAGR, and Services grow at 15.1% CAGR due to managed compliance and implementation demand.

Large Enterprises capture ~75% market share, growing at 16.1% CAGR, while SMEs are the fastest-growing at 23.3% CAGR owing to accessible cloud-based platforms.

Cloud-based RegTech holds the largest share at ~56% and records the fastest growth at 21.5% CAGR, offering scalable SaaS compliance delivery.

Regulatory Compliance leads applications with ~29% market share, while Governance grows fastest at 21.5% CAGR, driven by sustainability reporting obligations under global ESG frameworks.

BFSI maintains ~40% market share, growing at 17.4% CAGR, while the Healthcare sector grows fastest at ~20.7% CAGR, supported by HIPAA digitization and life sciences automation.

Asia-Pacific holds ~42% market share, whereas Europe grows fastest at 20.5% CAGR, led by DORA implementation and GDPR enforcement.

Drivers:

Complex regulatory frameworks and rising costs are pushing financial institutions toward RegTech adoption. Regulations like AML/CFT, GDPR, and Basel IV increase compliance costs, necessitating automation in monitoring and risk management.

AI/ML-powered compliance automation is favored by banking and finance sectors for real-time transaction monitoring and predictive risk assessment, replacing manual workflows with intelligent RegTech platforms.

Escalating regulatory penalties, projected to exceed USD 30 billion globally in 2024, are driving investments in RegTech to minimize compliance exposure and automate reporting obligations.

The shift toward digital banking and open finance is boosting demand for API-first compliance platforms and real-time AML/KYC solutions that seamlessly integrate into modern financial infrastructure.

Challenges:

Implementing RegTech platforms poses cost and integration challenges with legacy systems, particularly impacting mid-tier banks.

Data privacy concerns complicate global scalability due to regulations like GDPR, influencing cross-border deployments.

A shortage of skilled RegTech professionals and regulatory expertise extends deployment timelines and increases costs with reliance on external partners.

The changing global regulatory landscape requires adaptable solutions, challenging multinational institutions with diverse compliance requirements.

Companies Featured

Thomson Reuters

NICE Actimize

IBM (IBM RegTech)

Wolters Kluwer

Broadridge Financial Solutions

ComplyAdvantage

MetricStream

ACTICO

Fenergo

Trulioo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf5c8u

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