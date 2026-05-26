Saudi Arabia Green Data Center Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in Saudi Arabia - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Green Data Center Market is expected to hit USD 310 million by 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 32.30% through 2030

Saudi Arabia's green data center market is at the center of the kingdom's digital transformation, driven by Vision 2030 initiatives, significant AI investments, and vast renewable energy resources. The KSA aims to transition from an oil-dependent economy to a digital powerhouse leveraging green energy. This potential five-fold growth accentuates Saudi Arabia's ascendant role in the digital economy.

Several factors are driving this revolutionary growth. Saudi Arabia's rapid renewable energy deployment has set records, with over 10 GW of installed capacity and another 31 GW in various stages of development. Vision 2030, alongside soaring foreign investments and high-profile AI projects, places the country as a prime Middle Eastern data center investment hub.

Market Dynamics:

Saudi Arabia's data center market segmentation is under meticulous analysis, including facility types, component ecosystems, tier classifications, energy architectures, deployment models, and scale categories. This segmentation aids precise investment identification across the burgeoning sector.

Strategic alliances and mega-project intelligence reveal opportunities for government partnerships within transformative initiatives in the kingdom, highlighting data center and renewable energy integration strategies.

Drivers:

The regulatory landscape under Vision 2030 is pivotal to growth, fostering sustainable digital infrastructures. Government policies encouraging cloud-first strategies and digital governance, alongside special economic zones allowing full foreign ownership, enhance the market's attractiveness.

On the energy front, the National Renewable Energy Programme sets ambitious renewable energy targets, with solar and wind playing pivotal roles. Projects like the 2.6 GW Al Shuaibah solar complex and the 400 MW Dumat Al Jandal wind project form the backbone of the country's green data center production.

Advancing hyperscale AI infrastructures fortifies Saudi Arabia's position. Notable agreements like NEOM's partnership with DataVolt for a $5 billion AI data center campus, Google's $10 billion deal with PIF, and AWS and Microsoft's data center developments, collectively create an expansive hyperscale ecosystem.

Challenges:

Despite these advancements, challenges loom. The extreme climate dictates advanced cooling methods due to elevated temperatures, escalating capital expenditures. Attracting skilled professionals capable of handling advanced cloud, AI, and cooling technologies remains crucial, as the market's infrastructure growth outpaces available expertise.

The integration of intermittent renewable resources demands sophisticated solutions, with ongoing grid modernization efforts required. The emphasis on data sovereignty and robust cyber security further compound operational complexities.

Technological Innovations & Sustainability:

Innovative technologies, such as advanced cooling systems and AI-powered energy optimization, align with sustainability mandates. Modular construction methods shorten timelines considerably, addressing hyperscale demand efficiently.

Emerging Trends:

Investment trajectories prioritize mega-scale facilities exceeding 100 MW. Noteworthy projects include EDGNEX's plan for 500 MW capacity by 2030 and Alfanar's $1.4 billion data center initiative. The nuclear energy mix and groundbreaking solar economics reinforce competitive advantages.

Strategic geographic distribution enhances efficiency. Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam optimize connectivity, renewable energy access, and proximity to core demand centers. Saudi Arabia's commitment to a sustainable, digitally advanced future is positioned for success with progressive investment strategies and infrastructure growth.

Companies Featured

Oracle

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggjip6

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