EnviroGold Global Announces Name Change to NVRO Metals Limited Effective May 28, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”), a clean technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from mine waste and tailings, is pleased to announce that it will change its corporate name to NVRO Metals Limited, effective May 28, 2026, following approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company’s common shares are expected to commence trading under the new name at the opening of trading on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The Company’s trading symbol will remain unchanged.

Aligning the Company’s Identity with its Strategy

The name change reflects the Company’s strategic evolution from a tailings-focused environmental technology company into a broader critical minerals processing and metals recovery platform built around its proprietary NVRO Process™.

Over the past 12 months, the Company has advanced its centralized critical minerals processing hub initiatives, pilot and demonstration-scale processing campaigns, vertically integrated commercial deployment pathways and broader applications of the NVRO Process™ across both tailings and selected complex sulphidic materials.

Importantly, the Company’s core strategy remains unchanged, and it will continue to operate a technology-led, capital-light licensing and participation model, with the new name intended to better reflect the broader commercial application of the NVRO Process™ and the Company’s expanding role across the critical minerals value chain.

Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth

Management believes the new name better reflects the Company’s focus on precious and critical metals, its scalable processing and commercialization strategy and its objective of building recurring revenue opportunities through technology-enabled processing infrastructure.

The Company believes the NVRO brand more effectively communicates its proprietary technology platform, its broader processing and recovery capabilities and its participation across a wider portion of the mining value chain.

At a time when governments and industry are increasingly focused on critical minerals supply chain security, lower-risk pathways to metal production and recovery of metals from existing and underutilized resources. The Company believes that, following the name change, it will be well positioned for the next phase of growth.

“The transition to NVRO Metals Limited reflects the evolution of the Company and the broader commercial opportunity we are pursuing,” said Grant Freeman, CEO of EnviroGold. “Our core strategy remains technology-led and capital-light. The NVRO Process™ remains the foundation of our business, and our focus continues to be on deploying that technology through scalable commercial pathways. The new name better reflects the expansion of our processing and recovery platform and our objective of participating more broadly in the supply of precious and critical metals.”

Shareholder Information

No action is required by existing shareholders in connection with the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

New CUSIP and ISIN numbers, being 62958A109 and CA62958A1093, respectively, have been obtained to replace the Company’s previous CUSIP and ISIN numbers.

The name change will not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and there will be no consolidation of the Company’s share capital in connection with the name change.

Shareholders with questions regarding the name change are encouraged to contact their broker or other intermediary.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global Limited, to be renamed NVRO Metals Limited effective May 28, 2026, is a clean technology and strategic metals processing and recovery company focused on the commercial deployment of advanced hydrometallurgical processing solutions for the recovery of precious, strategic and critical metals from mine waste, tailings and selected ore streams.

The Company’s proprietary NVRO Process™ is designed to recover precious, strategic and critical metals from sulphidic and refractory mine waste and ores using a low-temperature, atmospheric-pressure process.

The Company is advancing its NVRO Strategic Metals Hub strategy, which is intended to support critical minerals recovery, remediation-led redevelopment and long-term strategic metals processing opportunities for global supply chain security. The Company operates a capital-light business model built on technology licensing, strategic partnerships and project deployment pathways that enable mining companies and tailings owners to assess and commercialize metal recovery opportunities from existing waste streams and future mine operations.

Additional information, including the Company’s investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the expected effective date of the Company’s name change to NVRO Metals Limited, the expected commencement of trading under the new name, the Company’s strategic evolution, business model, commercial objectives and growth plans, the anticipated application, scalability and commercial deployment of the NVRO Process™, the Company’s technology-led, capital-light licensing and participation model, potential recurring revenue opportunities, processing infrastructure initiatives, and the Company’s expected positioning within the precious, strategic and critical metals value chain.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the timely completion of administrative, exchange, depository and trading-related steps required to implement the name change; the continued applicability and commercial potential of the NVRO Process™; the availability of feedstock, counterparties, infrastructure, financing, personnel, technical resources, approvals and stakeholder support; and supportive commodity price, capital market, regulatory, operating and economic conditions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information due to risks and uncertainties, including delays in implementing the name change or commencing trading under the new name; the risk that the name change does not achieve its intended strategic or commercial benefits; technical, operational, scale-up and commercialization risks relating to the NVRO Process™; the inability to secure feedstock, counterparties, infrastructure, financing, approvals or stakeholder support on acceptable terms; changes in commodity prices, capital markets, costs, regulations, supply chains or economic conditions; environmental, health and safety risks; competition; and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.