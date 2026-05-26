Aurora Mobile Limited Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB93.3 million (US$13.5 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.
- Cost of revenues was RMB27.0 million (US$3.9 million), a decrease of 10% year-over-year.
- Gross profit was RMB66.3 million (US$9.6 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.
- Total operating expenses were RMB66.1 million (US$9.6 million), an increase of 9% year-over-year.
- Net income was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB1.6 million in the same quarter last year.
- Net income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.6 million in the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.2 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.5 million in the same quarter last year.
Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We had a great start to financial year 2026. In Q1 of 2026, we:
- Achieved another GAAP net profit quarter, marking our fourth consecutive profitable quarter;
- Delivered 5% year-over-year revenue growth;
- Grew Core Developer Subscription Service revenue to a record high of RMB64.9 million;
- Increased EngageLab’s Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) for March 2026 to US$11.7 million, representing a stunning 172% year-over-year growth;
- Achieved year-over-year growth in gross profit and gross margin; and
- Posted Net Dollar Retention Rate for our core Developer Subscription business, a key SAAS performance indicator, of 103%.”
Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “Q1 was a tough quarter, but we remained resilient and managed to navigate through these rough waters. Our Q1’2026 results speak for themselves: we delivered revenue growth, and our EngageLab business continues to scale new highs. This momentum provides a solid foundation for the rest of 2026. We remain committed to expanding the business on a global level, while maintaining strong spending discipline. We believe this combination is the right strategy to move the business forward.”
First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB93.3 million (US$13.5 million), an increase of 5% from RMB89.0 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 15% increase in revenue from Developer Services and partially offset by a 19% decrease in revenue from Vertical Applications.
Cost of revenues was RMB27.0 million (US$3.9 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB30.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB2.1 million decrease in media cost and a RMB3.0 million decrease in other direct costs. The impact is partially offset by a RMB1.1 million increase in cloud cost and a RMB1.0 million increase in message channel costs.
Gross profit was RMB66.3 million (US$9.6 million), an increase of 13% from RMB58.8 million in the same quarter of last year.
Total operating expenses were RMB66.1 million (US$9.6 million), an increase of 9% from RMB60.6 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Research and development expenses were RMB28.7 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 17% from RMB24.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.4 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB2.2 million increase in technical service expense.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB25.9 million (US$3.8 million), an increase of 11% from RMB23.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.4 million increase in personnel costs and travelling expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB11.5 million (US$1.7 million), a decrease of 9% from RMB12.7 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.8 million decrease in bad debt provision.
Income from operations was RMB0.5 million (US$68 thousand), compared with a loss from operations of RMB1.5 million in the same quarter of last year.
Net income was RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB1.6 million in the same quarter of last year.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB1.2 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.5 million for the same quarter of last year.
The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB142.2 million (US$20.6 million) as of March 31, 2026, compared with RMB173.4 million as of December 31, 2025.
Update on Share Repurchase
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased a total of 441,365 ADSs, of which 41,683 ADSs, or around US$316.1 thousand were repurchased during the first quarter in 2026. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).
All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1e348d0587ca40d88837f3c15b435b90
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net (loss)/income excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.
The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net (loss)/income.
The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Net Dollar Retention Rate
Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.
Annual Recurring Revenue
We define Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers for the relevant month.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Aurora Mobile Limited
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com
Christensen Advisory
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com
Footnote:
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2026.
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|88,961
|105,154
|93,284
|13,523
|Cost of revenues
|(30,117
|)
|(35,488
|)
|(27,007
|)
|(3,915
|)
|Gross profit
|58,844
|69,666
|66,277
|9,608
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|(24,607
|)
|(28,277
|)
|(28,713
|)
|(4,163
|)
|Sales and marketing
|(23,303
|)
|(28,431
|)
|(25,895
|)
|(3,754
|)
|General and administrative
|(12,676
|)
|(11,446
|)
|(11,498
|)
|(1,667
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(60,586
|)
|(68,154
|)
|(66,106
|)
|(9,584
|)
|Other operating income
|197
|1,244
|305
|44
|(Loss)/Income from operations
|(1,545
|)
|2,756
|476
|68
|Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
|38
|(107
|)
|(502
|)
|(73
|)
|Interest income
|236
|440
|676
|98
|Interest expenses
|(39
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|(1
|)
|Other income
|-
|393
|459
|67
|Gains from fair value change
|38
|131
|44
|6
|(Loss)/Income before income taxes
|(1,272
|)
|3,609
|1,147
|165
|Income tax (expenses)/benefits
|(336
|)
|(573
|)
|49
|7
|Net (loss)/income
|(1,608
|)
|3,036
|1,196
|172
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|944
|27
|177
|26
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders
|(2,552
|)
|3,009
|1,019
|146
|Net (loss)/income per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:
|Class A and B Common Shares - basic
|(0.03
|)
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|Class A and B Common Shares - diluted
|(0.03
|)
|0.04
|0.01
|0.00
|Shares used in net (loss)/income per share computation:
|Class A Common Shares - basic
|63,254,710
|63,255,984
|62,620,381
|62,620,381
|Class B Common Shares - basic
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|Class A Common Shares - diluted
|63,254,710
|63,255,984
|66,868,866
|66,868,866
|Class B Common Shares - diluted
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|Other comprehensive loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(82
|)
|(877
|)
|(1,615
|)
|(234
|)
|Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(82
|)
|(877
|)
|(1,615
|)
|(234
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|(1,690
|)
|2,159
|(419
|)
|(62
|)
|Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|944
|27
|177
|26
|Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders
|(2,634
|)
|2,132
|(596
|)
|(88
|)
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
|As of
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|167,955
|132,651
|19,230
|Restricted cash
|384
|4,549
|659
|Derivative asset
|-
|130
|19
|Short-term investments
|5,090
|4,970
|720
|Accounts receivable
|43,228
|43,688
|6,333
|Prepayments and other current assets
|15,306
|17,165
|2,490
|Total current assets
|231,963
|203,153
|29,451
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term investments
|112,609
|111,993
|16,236
|Property and equipment, net
|2,798
|2,597
|376
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|14,873
|14,245
|2,065
|Intangible assets, net
|9,966
|8,874
|1,286
|Goodwill
|37,785
|37,785
|5,478
|Digital assets
|-
|385
|56
|Deferred tax assets
|6
|8
|1
|Other non-current assets
|6,165
|6,078
|881
|Total non-current assets
|184,202
|181,965
|26,379
|Total assets
|416,165
|385,118
|55,830
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|39,404
|36,313
|5,264
|Deferred revenue and customer deposits
|178,650
|173,907
|25,211
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,982
|3,840
|557
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|80,939
|60,682
|8,797
|Total current liabilities
|302,975
|274,742
|39,829
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities
|11,432
|10,764
|1,560
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,883
|1,740
|252
|Other non-current liabilities
|450
|450
|65
|Total non-current liabilities
|13,765
|12,954
|1,877
|Total liabilities
|316,740
|287,696
|41,706
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common shares
|51
|51
|7
|Treasury shares
|(6,430
|)
|(8,611
|)
|(1,248
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,049,029
|1,049,626
|152,164
|Accumulated deficit
|(995,292
|)
|(994,273
|)
|(144,139
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|18,440
|16,825
|2,439
|Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity
|65,798
|63,618
|9,223
|Noncontrolling interests
|33,627
|33,804
|4,901
|Total shareholders’ equity
|99,425
|97,422
|14,124
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|416,165
|385,118
|55,830
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:
|Net (loss)/income
|(1,608
|)
|3,036
|1,196
|172
|Add:
|Share-based compensation
|407
|2,177
|429
|62
|Adjusted net (loss)/income
|(1,201
|)
|5,213
|1,625
|234
|Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net (loss)/income
|(1,608
|)
|3,036
|1,196
|172
|Add:
|Income tax expenses/(benefits)
|336
|573
|(49
|)
|(7
|)
|Interest expenses
|39
|4
|6
|1
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|266
|216
|219
|32
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,019
|1,074
|1,071
|155
|EBITDA
|52
|4,903
|2,443
|353
|Add:
|Share-based compensation
|407
|2,177
|429
|62
|Adjusted EBITDA
|459
|7,080
|2,872
|415
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Developer Services
|62,322
|76,105
|71,629
|10,384
|Subscription
|53,467
|61,882
|64,894
|9,408
|Value-Added Services
|8,855
|14,223
|6,735
|976
|Vertical Applications
|26,639
|29,049
|21,655
|3,139
|Total Revenue
|88,961
|105,154
|93,284
|13,523
|Gross Profits
|58,844
|69,666
|66,277
|9,608
|Gross Margin
|66.1
|%
|66.3
|%
|71.0
|%
|71.0
|%