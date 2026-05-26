India Green Data Center Market Research 2026: Expansion is Concentrated in Large (20-100 MW, ~36.6% CAGR) and Mega/hyperscale (>100 MW, ~47.7% CAGR) Facilities - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Green Data Center Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the market is valued at approximately USD 1.67 billion, with expectations of a robust CAGR of ~33.7% through 2030, reaching USD 9.52 billion

The India Green Data Center market is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by advancing digitalization, a surge in demand for energy-efficient IT infrastructure, and a strong focus on sustainability and ESG compliance. . Market expansion is primarily driven by hyperscale and colocation investments, coupled with steady demand from enterprises and a rapidly growing edge data center presence to cater to latency-sensitive applications.

The shift toward utilizing renewable energy sources like solar, wind, hybrid systems, and emerging nuclear options, alongside greenfield and prefabricated modular models, is transforming India's data center infrastructure, enhancing both efficiency and scalability. Demand from sectors including IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, government, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, and energy, combined with increasing cloud adoption and data localization needs, positions green data centers as a cornerstone of India's digital growth and sustainable infrastructure.

What This Report Covers:

Comprehensive insight into India's green data center ecosystem, identifying digitalization impacts, energy efficiency demands, and modernization efforts.

Growth narrative focusing on India's rapid emergence as a top global green data center market.

Analysis of data center structural evolution, from enterprise-centric to hyperscale and colocation architectures.

Assessment of sustainability pathways, including renewable energy adoption impacts on competitiveness and scalability.

Future-ready segmentation framework detailing demand patterns across tiers, sizes, and industries.

Highlights include India's exponential growth, hyperscale dominance, tier migration toward high availability facilities, and evolving energy sourcing strategies.

Drivers

The market is expected to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2024 to USD 9.52 billion by 2030, driven by energy-efficient infrastructure to reduce power consumption and operating costs amid rising digital workloads.

Strong growth is observed in hyperscale (~44.8% CAGR) and colocation (~38.3% CAGR) data centers, as entities outsource infrastructure to support cloud, AI, and data-intensive operations.

There is a transition to higher-tier data centers, with Tier III (~38.7% CAGR) and Tier IV (~44.0% CAGR) centers dominating new capacity due to demand for availability, redundancy, and compliance.

Expansion is concentrated in large (20-100 MW, ~36.6% CAGR) and mega/hyperscale (>100 MW, ~47.7% CAGR) facilities, enhancing cooling efficiency, rack density, and renewable energy integration.

Rapid adoption of renewable energy is evident, with solar (~41.7% CAGR), wind (~39.2%), hybrid systems (~39.0%), and nuclear (~51.3%) energy supports capacity growth and manages energy costs.

Greenfield and modular deployment models are preferred, leveraging standardized, energy-efficient designs while minimizing execution risks.

Challenges

High capital intensity for Tier III/Tier IV and mega facilities (>100 MW) raises upfront investment in efficient design, affecting capital expenditures and payback times.

Inconsistent renewable energy access and infrastructure constraints vary by region, impacting deployment pace and power procurement complexity.

Retrofitting legacy facilities faces economic and technical challenges, with slower growth compared to greenfield and modular construction.

Operational complexities from scaling, density, and energy diversification require advanced management and skilled workforce, increasing operational costs.

Companies Featured

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India)

NTT Global Data Centers (India)

AdaniConneX

Yotta Infrastructure

CtrlS Datacenters

Nxtra by Airtel

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Reliance Jio / Reliance Digital Infrastructure

Global Operators with Major India Presence

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0hq51

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