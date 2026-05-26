Curevo to be Acquired by Lilly to Advance Next-Generation Shingles Prevention

SEATTLE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curevo Vaccine (Curevo), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing varicella zoster virus (VZV) vaccines with improved tolerability, today announced entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Lilly.

Curevo’s lead product candidate is amezosvatein, an adjuvanted subunit vaccine for the prevention of shingles in adults. While the current standard of care for shingles prevention is effective, tolerability challenges can limit the overall vaccination rates and contribute to second-dose hesitancy, leaving a meaningful portion of patients with reduced or no protection against shingles and its long-term consequences. Amezosvatein was engineered with a next-generation synthetic adjuvant to overcome this problem. In a Phase 2 clinical trial head-to-head against the standard of care, amezosvatein matched immune response across all primary endpoints and reduced side effects such as activity-limiting fatigue, chills, and pain at the injection site by more than half. Given growing evidence linking shingles to elevated risk of stroke, and that shingles vaccination is associated with reduced dementia risk, a meaningfully better-tolerated vaccine could expand the reach of shingles prevention and reduce these long-term risks at a population level.

“Curevo is focused on improving the shingles immunization experience so more adults can benefit from protection against shingles, a serious disease with significant risk for long-term impairment of healthy living,” said George Simeon, chief executive officer of Curevo, Inc. “Lilly’s global development and commercialization capabilities will accelerate and expand upon amezosvatein's significant potential.”

“There is a growing body of evidence linking protection from shingles to lowered risk of stroke and dementia. A vaccine that is meaningfully better tolerated could extend the reach of shingles prevention and reduce these long-term risks at a population level,” said Daniel M. Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific and product officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories. “We look forward to working with the Curevo team to advance amezosvatein into Phase 3 and deliver a differentiated shingles vaccine to the millions of patients who remain unprotected."

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will acquire Curevo and Curevo shareholders could receive up to $1.5 billion in cash, inclusive of an upfront payment and a subsequent payment upon achievement of a specified milestone.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Centerview Partners LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors and Cooley LLP is acting as legal advisor.

About Curevo Vaccine

Curevo is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company based near Seattle dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious disease by developing vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility. Curevo’s lead product is amezosvatein, a non-mRNA adjuvanted sub-unit vaccine to prevent shingles, a serious medical condition involving a painful, blistering skin rash where 10-18% of people also develop serious, long-lasting nerve pain. For more information visit https://curevovaccine.com/.