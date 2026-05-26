Home Healthcare Market Projected to Hit USD 1.03 Trillion by 2035 Due to Rising Demand for Digital and In-Home Care Services – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Home Healthcare Market was valued at USD 390.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach an impressive USD 1039.95 billion by 2035 growing at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2026 to 2035.”

The Home Healthcare Market is expected to witness growth on account of the rise in aging population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for affordable health care services globally. The increasing inclination towards the use of home healthcare services is because of their convenience, and cost-effectiveness, as well as advancements in the field of telemedicine, patient monitoring systems, and portable medical devices.





Get a Sample Report of Home Healthcare Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10234

The U.S. Home Healthcare Market was valued at USD 126.52 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 304.41 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Home Healthcare Market Growth can be attributed to the growth in the number of elderly people, rise in the number of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about the benefits of home treatment that turn out to be much cheaper than hospitals. The preference for home healthcare is attributed to its comfort, customized nature, low cost, and better chances of recovery.

The Europe Home Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 95.99 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 242.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.74% during 2026–2035.

Europe’s share in the market is growing owing to the rise in the number of the elderly population, the development of health care infrastructure, and the growing inclination toward home treatment and rehabilitation in Europe. Countries such as Germany, UK, and France contributed significantly toward the growth of the market through remote delivery of healthcare services.

Rising Aging Population and Digital Healthcare Adoption to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rising population of senior citizens, rising prevalence of diseases, and preference for affordable healthcare delivery at home will positively impact the growth of the industry in the coming years. Patients prefer home-based care owing to certain reasons such as personalized healthcare service delivery, convenience, decreased hospital admission costs, and effective recovery process. In addition to that, there are many other factors contributing toward the rise in demand from consumers including telemedicine, patient monitoring, use of wearable devices for health monitoring, and hospitals at home initiative.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Amedisys Inc.

LHC Group Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Enhabit Inc.

Addus HomeCare Corporation

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.

Kindred at Home

BAYADA Home Health Care

BrightSpring Health Services

AccentCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc.

Visiting Nurse Service of New York

Right at Home LLC

Home Instead Inc.

Trinity Health At Home

Caregiver Services Inc.

Extendicare Inc.

Genesis HealthCare Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic plc

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, Services Segment Dominated the Market; Equipment Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Service dominated with approximately 78.64% revenue share in 2025 as an increasing number of people opted for professional home-based nursing, physical therapy, monitoring, and disease management services globally. Equipment is expected to be the fastest-growing Type segment at approximately 21.36% CAGR during 2026 to 2035 as healthcare facilities have been increasingly utilizing remote monitoring systems globally.

By Indication, Neurological & Mental Disorder Segment Led the Market; Mobility Disorders to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The segment Neurological & Mental Disorder held the largest market share of about 62.23% in 2025, attributed to high occurrences of Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease, depression, and others. The segment of Mobility Disorders is projected to record the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035 owing to rising occurrences of orthopedic problems, physical disorders, rehabilitation, and aging population.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Home Healthcare Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/10234

Regional Insights:

The North American region accounted for 38.87% of the overall market share due to the increase in the geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and high penetration of telemedicine products and remote patient monitoring devices. The US played a dominant role in the contribution due to rising spending by health-care companies on home healthcare, rehabilitation care, and hospital-at-home services.

Market share of 24.56% was recorded by Europe owing to high prevalence rate of aged people, developed healthcare infrastructure, and growing inclination toward treatment at homes and rehabilitation centers across Europe. Growth of market was mainly driven by countries, such as Germany, UK, and France due to several initiatives taken by these countries to deliver health care through remote locations.

Recent Developments:

May 6, 2025: Amedisys and UnitedHealth agreed to sell several home healthcare and hospice centers to BrightSpring Health Services and Pennant Group as part of regulatory approval requirements for the merger transaction.

Amedisys and UnitedHealth agreed to sell several home healthcare and hospice centers to BrightSpring Health Services and Pennant Group as part of regulatory approval requirements for the merger transaction. January 30, 2026: Brookdale highlighted a new multi-pronged growth strategy focused on senior care optimization, healthcare partnerships, and operational efficiency amid increasing demand for elderly healthcare services.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HOME HEALTHCARE DELIVERY & PATIENT CARE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across home healthcare services and medical equipment along with improvements in patient monitoring, treatment accessibility, and home-based care efficiency.

– helps you understand usage trends across home healthcare services and medical equipment along with improvements in patient monitoring, treatment accessibility, and home-based care efficiency. REMOTE MONITORING & TELEHEALTH INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in telehealth-supported care, remote patient monitoring, caregiver coordination, and real-time healthcare management capabilities.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in telehealth-supported care, remote patient monitoring, caregiver coordination, and real-time healthcare management capabilities. PATIENT RECOVERY & TREATMENT MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze demand across neurological, mental health, and mobility disorder applications along with treatment adherence, recovery outcomes, and mobility support integration.

– helps you analyze demand across neurological, mental health, and mobility disorder applications along with treatment adherence, recovery outcomes, and mobility support integration. HEALTHCARE COST REDUCTION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you uncover reductions in hospital visits, inpatient admissions, treatment delays, infrastructure burden, and long-term healthcare operational costs through home healthcare solutions.

– helps you uncover reductions in hospital visits, inpatient admissions, treatment delays, infrastructure burden, and long-term healthcare operational costs through home healthcare solutions. DIGITAL HEALTH & SMART MEDICAL DEVICE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in wearable healthcare technologies, remote diagnostics, smart medical devices, and digital health platform integration.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in wearable healthcare technologies, remote diagnostics, smart medical devices, and digital health platform integration. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & HOME HEALTHCARE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on telehealth expansion, healthcare infrastructure investments, service portfolio development, and technology-driven patient care solutions globally.

Purchase Single User PDF of Home Healthcare Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10234

Home Healthcare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 390.83 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1039.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.32% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Service, Equipment)

• By Indication (Neurological & Mental Disorder, Mobility Disorders) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Home Healthcare Devices Market Size, Share & Growth Report 2026

Home Healthcare Software & Services Market Trends Report 2026

Home Health Hub Market Size & Outlook 2026

Home Infusion Therapy Market Growth Analysis 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.