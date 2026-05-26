United Kingdom Green Data Center Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2025-2026 & 2030 Featuring Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, Vantage, Virtus, CyrusOne, Ark, and Global Switch

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market in United Kingdom - Size, Share, Trends, Growth Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As digital transformation accelerates, the UK green data center market emerges as a key component of the nation's data-driven economy, projected to grow from USD 2.15 billion in 2024 to USD 6.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19% to 22%.

The United Kingdom is solidifying its position as a pivotal green data center hub, where hyperscale cloud infrastructure, renewable energy initiatives, and stringent sustainability regulations converge. This growth is propelled by the expansion of hyperscale campuses, strategic renewable energy procurement, and ESG-focused investments prioritizing low-carbon digital infrastructure. London remains a primary digital hub, with the M4 corridor, Slough, Manchester, and the Midlands developing into significant clusters for renewable-powered data centers.

What This Report Covers:

Market Scope and Forecasting Framework: Insights into how sustainability, cloud infrastructure, and energy transitions guide the market growth.

Detailed Segmentation Architecture: Analysis across data center types, sizes, energy sources, and end-user industries, identifying growth areas.

Energy and Sustainability Modeling: Evaluation of energy strategies, cost stability, and carbon compliance in green data centers.

Technology and Infrastructure Evolution: Examination of advanced solutions reshaping green data center economics.

Competitive and Strategic Landscape: Analyzing roles and strategies within the UK's green data center ecosystem.

Key Highlights

Rapid Expansion: Expected market growth from USD 2.15 billion to USD 6.75 billion by 2030, with cloud adoption and ESG investment as drivers.

Hyperscale Data Centers as Growth Engines: Anticipated to generate nearly 50% of UK market revenue by 2030.

High-Availability Infrastructure Dominates: Over 80% market value emphasis on Tier III and IV facilities for critical workloads.

Large and Mega Campuses: Significant capacity growth with mega facilities showing rapid expansion.

Renewable and Hybrid Energy Models: Wind, solar, and hybrid systems drive market dynamics and growth.

Drivers

Hyperscale Cloud and Digital Platform Expansion: Global cloud and fintech firms are expanding their computing capacity, necessitating energy-efficient and renewable data centers.

Strong Renewable Energy Availability: The UK's offshore wind capacity, along with growing solar and nuclear-backed power contracts, provide a stable energy base for green operations.

Government Digitalization and Data Sovereignty: Initiatives in public sector cloud migration and national data security are boosting demand for certified green data centers.

Technology-Driven Efficiency Gains: Advances in cooling, power management, and AI-driven energy optimization make green data centers economically preferable.

Challenges

Grid Capacity and Power Connection Delays: High-demand zones face grid limitations, prompting investments in on-site solutions and private power arrangements.

High Capital Intensity of Green Infrastructure: Significant upfront investment is required for integrating renewables and optimizing infrastructure.

Land Availability and Planning Restrictions: Zoning and environmental regulations add complexity to large-scale developments.

Skills and Operational Complexity: The move to advanced, renewable-powered data centers requires specialized expertise.

Companies Featured

Digital Realty Trust Inc

Equinix

Vantage Data Centers

Virtus Data Centres

CyrusOne

Ark Data Centres

Global Switch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13a31p

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