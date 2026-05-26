REGO Payment Architectures Names Dr. Lisa Strohman as Global Advisor for Youth Digital Protection

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) — the only family digital wallet platform in the world certified to meet the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and independently certified as compliant with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — today announced the appointment of Dr. Lisa Strohman as its Global Advisor for Youth Digital Protection. The appointment was announced by REGO CEO Peter S. Pelullo.

"From REGO's inception, our focus has been to protect the privacy and security of children online," said Pelullo. “For nearly two decades we have developed this platform, held to the architecture we believed the world would eventually require — long before the regulatory mandates arrived. The appointment of Dr. Strohman as our Global Advisor for Youth Digital Protection fortifies that commitment and positions REGO as the premier firm in the world to meet the needs of the most vulnerable demographics.”

Dr. Strohman is a clinical psychologist, attorney, advocate, and author who has spent nearly two decades advocating for stronger protections for children in digital environments. She is the founder of Digital Citizen Academy, a leading nonprofit focused on online safety for children and families, and has worked with school districts, parent organizations, legislators, and federal agencies across the United States and internationally on online safety, mental health, developmental, and legal dimensions of children's online lives. Her background working as a visiting scholar with the FBI profiling unit helped create her passion to help proactively prevent and educate students, educators and parents on issues related to technology.

As Global Advisor for Youth Digital Protection, Dr. Strohman will help shape REGO's strategic approach across:

Child safety strategy and program design

Age assurance standards and architecture

Parental governance guidelines

Ethical AI child-interaction policies

"I am honored to work with REGO, a company whose commitment to the safe and dignified protection of children online predates every major regulatory mandate now reshaping this field," said Dr. Strohman. "For too long the technology industry has operated under a system built on self-regulation, and in return our society has witnessed historic increases in youth anxiety, depression, exploitation, online grooming, and other serious harms. We are now moving rapidly toward an AI-driven age verification environment built on behavioral surveillance and biometric data collection with few guardrails — exactly the wrong architecture for the children we are trying to protect."

ABOUT REGO PAYMENT ARCHITECTURES

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customers' children spend, save, donate, and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO has spent nearly twelve years building, refining, and patenting the privacy-preserving architecture that global regulators are now converging on as the standard for child digital safety. REGO is the only family digital wallet platform in the world that is both certified compliant with the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and independently certified as compliant with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — the two most rigorous child-data and privacy frameworks currently in force globally. The company holds multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including foundational claims on age verification of users that pre-date virtually every commercial age-assurance scheme now being mandated by regulators globally. REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their children to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers, and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app. For more information, please visit regopayments.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS:

The information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements on REGO’s current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about REGO that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from REGO’s expectations include, but are not limited to: REGO’s ability to raise additional capital, the absence of any material operational history or revenue, REGO’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to develop and introduce a new service and products to the market in a timely manner, market acceptance of REGO’s services and products, REGO’s limited experience in the industry, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and generate business, rapid technological change in relevant markets, unexpected network interruptions or security breaches, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments, intense competition with larger companies, general economic conditions, and other risks as described by REGO in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in REGO’s most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which REGO is subject; other factors beyond REGO’s control.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to REGO, or persons acting on REGO’s behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. REGO has no obligation to and does not undertake to update, revise, or correct any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pawan Murthy

Chief Marketing Officer

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc

pawan@regopayments.com



Donald A Tremblay

Dr. Strohman PR Director

Dtremblay1006@gmail.com

718-664-3405