Appian Corporation to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that Serge Tanjga, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming conferences:

TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, May 28, 2026

A fireside chat is scheduled for 1:50pm Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: (https://event.summitcast.com/view/GSXkFLqLwmvLB7AnnUj3ti/guest_book?session_id=kC9mPwZXvHgRzkuDhxcPgo)

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

A presentation is scheduled for 2:40pm Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: (https://event.summitcast.com/view/DTqswnj6gGSWZ7ywFcvpAo/guest_book?session_id=UpCgmNQGvBbw7QX5eHbEGc)

Replays of the fireside chat and presentation will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We’ve been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact

investors@appian.com

Media Contact

Valerie Miller

Senior Manager, Media Relations North America

pr@appian.com