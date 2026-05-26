Appian Corporation to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that Serge Tanjga, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following upcoming conferences:
TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Thursday, May 28, 2026
A fireside chat is scheduled for 1:50pm Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: (https://event.summitcast.com/view/GSXkFLqLwmvLB7AnnUj3ti/guest_book?session_id=kC9mPwZXvHgRzkuDhxcPgo)
William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
A presentation is scheduled for 2:40pm Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: (https://event.summitcast.com/view/DTqswnj6gGSWZ7ywFcvpAo/guest_book?session_id=UpCgmNQGvBbw7QX5eHbEGc)
Replays of the fireside chat and presentation will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.
About Appian
Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We’ve been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]
Investor Contact
investors@appian.com
Media Contact
Valerie Miller
Senior Manager, Media Relations North America
pr@appian.com