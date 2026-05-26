Go Brands Expands Portfolio to Advance Light Cannabis Category

Toronto, Ontario, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Brands , the Canadian cannabis company behind Lite Label , expands its portfolio with the launch of five new SKUs under Feather Weight , Sun Kissed , and Lite Bites , while advancing a broader strategic objective to establish light cannabis as a defined and scalable category within the industry. The expansion marks a deliberate shift away from potency-led product development toward formats designed for controlled, repeatable use across a wider range of consumption occasions. This aligns with a broader trend toward moderation, similar to patterns observed in other consumer packaged goods, where lower-intensity options have helped products reach more customers.

Go Brands’ launch through the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) includes Sun Kissed pre-rolls in 1x0.5g and 5x0.35g formats, featuring outdoor-grown inputs and familiar strains at an accessible price point built for trial and repeat purchase, alongside Feather Weight pre-rolls in a 10x0.35g format featuring premium inputs and defined strain characteristics to support trade-up behaviour at retail. The lineup also introduces Lite Bites Grape Beyond 2:1 CBN and Lite Bites Cherry Got Back 3:1 CBG, both offered in a 10x1mg format designed to meet the growing demand for minor cannabinoids. All products, except Lite Bites, will also be available to retailers in British Columbia in late June 2026. Together, the new SKUs broaden the company’s portfolio across multiple price tiers and usage occasions.

Structured to drive incremental growth rather than displace existing products, Go Brands has already demonstrated measurable retail impact. Internal data from the company’s retail partners shows that transactions including light cannabis products increase average basket value by $6.44, with a corresponding lift in gross margin. More than half of purchases are also driven by existing customers, reinforcing that these products are being integrated into established purchasing habits and are an important growth segment for both attracting new consumers and retaining existing ones who are looking for more variety.

“We took a chance on Go Brands early, and it’s delivered. B.C. gained traction quickly and has held strong, and Ontario has caught right up, with the rate of sale there doubling since January,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President of Inspired Cannabis, a rapidly-expanding retailer operating over 23 dispensaries across British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. “What Go Brands has done that very few others have is intentionally carve out the light category. There’s real white space there, and they’ve been early to own it. Their assortment serves different types of consumers and different occasions, which is why the products continue to move and why we continue to reorder.”

The portfolio expansion is also supported by third-party data on format and evolving consumer preferences. In Ontario, pre-roll sales continue to gain significant momentum, increasing 5.6 per cent month over month, reaching $60.2 million in April 2026 , as consumers increasingly gravitate toward convenient, shareable formats during the summer season. At the same time, insights from the OCS indicate that 58 per cent of consumers are actively seeking lighter products for more controlled experiences.

“The cannabis industry has spent years competing on THC, but that's not where the consumer is headed,” says Wendy Milne, President of Go Brands. “At Go Brands, we've always believed the biggest opportunity in this industry isn't the highest high; it's making cannabis something people can reach for more often, in more moments. And our expansion this spring reflects that. Every SKU has a role. We're not chasing shelf space, we're building something that reflects how people actually want to use cannabis today.”

Go Brands’ position in the industry has been built through a disciplined portfolio strategy maintained over the past two years across both recreational and medical channels, including more restrictive markets such as Quebec and British Columbia. The company has retained its full assortment without delistings while continuing to expand national distribution and strengthen retail performance across provinces, with April 2026 marking the strongest sales month in Go Brands’ history across all channels.

Over the next 12 months, Go Brands aims to further establish light cannabis as a permanent and distinct category within retail assortments, supported by continued product innovation and expanded distribution. The company’s strategy remains focused on driving incremental sales, attracting new consumers, and supporting long-term industry growth.





About Go Brands

Go Brands is a Canadian company focused on building the light cannabis category. Its portfolio includes Lite Label, Lite Bites, Sun Kissed, and Feather Weight, with products designed for controlled, predictable experiences that fit into everyday use. With a “light by design” approach, the company is focused on inspiring a new wave of consumers to embrace cannabis with confidence. For more information, visit gobrandsco.com .

Attachment