REalloys Reports Progress on Commercial Agreements with the Saskatchewan Research Council; Exclusive Heavy Rare Earth Supply Chain on Track Ahead of 2027 Statutory Deadline

Pursuant to its December 2025 suite of commercial agreements, REalloys has committed approximately $20.6 million to invest in targeted upgrades to the Saskatchewan Research Council’s (“SRC”) rare earth processing facility, intended to support expanded throughput of rare earth element materials.

REalloys has also secured long-term supply rights to commercial-scale Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) rare earth metals, and Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb) oxides from SRC’s facility pursuant to these agreements.

It is still anticipated that initial commercial production from SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon remains on track for early 2027, with staged commissioning already underway.

Engineering is underway for the REalloys-funded Heavy Rare Earth Metallization Facility; major equipment procurement is now in progress exclusively with Western and allied-nation suppliers, with overall equipment costs tracking below the original budget.

REalloys recently raised $50 million through an underwritten public offering in March 2026; REalloys is currently on track to secure the Western Hemisphere's first fully compliant commercial-scale supply of heavy rare earth metals ahead of 2027 U.S. defense procurement restrictions on Chinese-sourced materials.



EUCLID, Ohio, SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) (“REalloys” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based rare earth mine-to-magnet innovator, today reported the first major update on the execution of its landmark commercial agreements with the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”) and on the progress of REalloys’ efforts to scale North America’s most advanced heavy rare earth processing and metallization solution.

The Company believes the update reflects measurable progress across each commercial commitment, and that REalloys is meeting the milestones required to deliver critical heavy rare earth materials to U.S. defense and advanced manufacturing supply chains ahead of the statutory procurement deadline, with zero reliance on Chinese technology at any step of the process.

Progress on REalloys-Backed Upgrades

In December 2025, REalloys and SRC entered into certain commercial agreements that established the framework for a long-term supply relationship for heavy rare earths. Pursuant to these agreements, REalloys committed approximately $20.6 million to invest in targeted upgrades and expanded production capacity at SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon, Canada. These upgrades relate specifically to the equipment, engineering, permitting, and commissioning required to scale commercial NdPr metal output by an additional 25% while doubling Dy and Tb output. The ultimate target production capacity of SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility per year is now approximately 525 tonnes of NdPr, 30 tonnes of Dy, and 15 tonnes of Tb.

In exchange for this investment commitment, REalloys holds exclusive preferred supply rights to up to 80% of the facility’s expanded output, securing long-term access to commercial volumes of NdPr metal, and Dy and Tb oxides.

Separately, under the same December 2025 commercial agreements, REalloys contracted SRC to design, build, and commission a standalone Heavy Rare Earth Metallization Facility dedicated to the production of Dy and Tb metals. Following commissioning and initial test runs in Saskatoon, Canada, SRC’s equipment is anticipated to be relocated to REalloys’ facility in Euclid, Ohio, to better serve U.S. defense industrial base customers and to supply critical stockpile requirements of the Defense Logistics Agency.

The REalloys–SRC commercial agreement partnership is structured to meet Title 50 and related U.S. defense-sourcing requirements, including prohibitions under 10 U.S.C. §4872 and DFARS 252.225-7052, which take effect in 2027. REalloys is scaling a secure, purpose-engineered supply chain to be the definitive compliant solution for U.S. and allied defense procurement.

REalloys is Currently On Track to Deliver Heavy Rare Earth Metallization with Pilot-Scale Projects for High-Purity Metals

REalloys has also contracted and funded SRC to build and commission a commercial-scale Heavy Rare Earth Metallization Facility, which has been formally initiated. The facility will process heavy rare earth oxides from SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility and is currently on track to deliver Dy and Tb metal production by the fourth quarter of 2027. Engineering is underway. All major equipment and suppliers have been identified and secured, with sourcing prioritized exclusively with Western and allied-nation vendors.

In parallel, an SRC-contracted pilot-scale project to produce high-purity NdPr, Dy and Tb metals for process validation is underway and advancing as planned.

The Company believes that the REalloys–SRC commercial agreement partnership advances the fastest-scaling heavy rare earth processing and metallization solution in North America today.

Quotes

“We're seeing an integrated and sovereign North American mine-to-magnet supply chain take shape in real time. SRC is an outstanding strategic partner. Every milestone is bringing us closer to delivering qualified, sovereign rare earth metals at scale. We’re building the resilient rare earth supply chain that North America has lacked for decades, and I’m confident we’ll deliver on the timeline America is counting on.”

— Lipi Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer, Realloys Inc.

“The development of SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility marks a major milestone in building a secure North American critical minerals supply chain. As the first commercial-scale facility of its kind in North America, it will help reduce reliance on foreign processing capacity and strengthen access to the rare earth products needed for advanced manufacturing and clean technologies. Our agreements with REalloys help support that future by creating a long-term pathway to market for the products produced at our facility.”

— Mike Crabtree, President and CEO, Saskatchewan Research Council

“The agreements we have in place with SRC are not aspirational. They are contractually structured and actively delivering. The investment we have made in SRC’s facility directly translates into exclusive supply rights to up to 80% production capacity that no other Western company has secured at this scale. That is the commercial foundation that positions REalloys to lead when 2027 defense restrictions take effect.”

— Stephen duMont, Chairman, Realloys Inc.

ABOUT REALLOYS INC.

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys’ upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with SRC, REalloys is funding and contracting the scale-up of North American heavy rare earth midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities, securing exclusive access to the commercial output to supply its downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio. REalloys’ Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader defense industrial base and Organic Industrial Base.

ABOUT THE SASKATCHEWAN RESEARCH COUNCIL (SRC)

SRC is Canada’s second-largest research and technology organization. As a catalyst for innovation, SRC focuses on providing leading-edge services and solutions to the agriculture, energy, environment, and mining industries. SRC is constructing North America’s first fully integrated commercial rare earth processing facility. With a workforce of more than 400 employees and nearly 80 years of applied research and development experience, SRC supports 1,400 clients in more than 15 countries.

SAFE HARBOR CLAUSE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the status, timing, cost, and completion of construction of the Rare Earth Processing Facility and Heavy Rare Earth Metallization Facility; planned commissioning timelines and dates; anticipated production milestones and product outputs; the near-term production opportunity and its anticipated timeline and volumes; the anticipated offtake volumes and commercial terms under agreements with SRC; REalloys’ ability to secure and deliver compliant heavy rare earth metals ahead of 2027 procurement restrictions; the anticipated relocation of HREMF equipment to Ohio; and each party’s respective strategic, operational, and financial plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete construction and commissioning of the Rare Earth Processing Facility and Heavy Rare Earth Metallization Facility on expected timelines or at anticipated cost; delays, cost overruns, or disruptions in engineering, procurement, or construction; challenges associated with scaling metallization and processing technologies; feedstock availability and quality; supply chain constraints or equipment shortages; permitting, environmental, and regulatory approvals; changes in defense procurement regulations or policy; the availability and terms of financing; and general macroeconomic or capital market conditions. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Neither REalloys nor SRC undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For additional risk factors, please refer to REalloys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov .

DISCLOSURE INFORMATION

REalloys uses and intends to continue using its investor website at www.realloys.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Investors should monitor this site, along with the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

REalloys Inc.

Sarah Riley

IR and Communications, REalloys

sarah.riley@realloys.com

www.realloys.com