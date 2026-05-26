Scene+ Launches Coast-to-Coast at Shell Canada, Turning Everyday Stops into Everyday Rewards

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning today, Canadians can earn, redeem and save with Scene+, Scotiabank, and Tangerine at over 1,400 Shell Canada stations (Shell) from coast to coast. With the addition of fuel, Scene+ now brings one of Canadians’ most frequent purchases into its growing rewards ecosystem - giving more than 15 million Scene+ members new ways to earn and redeem on the purchases that shape their daily lives.

With Shell joining the program nationwide, Scene+ now spans more of the categories Canadians use most often, from groceries and fuel to dining, entertainment, banking, home improvement, travel and online shopping. Members can also combine Scene+ rewards with accelerated earn rates from eligible Scotiabank and Tangerine cards, Shell Go+ perks, and instant fuel savings at participating Shell locations.

“Our expansion to Shell locations across the country is a milestone moment for Scene+ and our members,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+. “The loyalty landscape is dynamic, and we are continuing to lead by staying relentlessly focused on what our members tell us they want. With Shell, we are bringing rewards into one of Canada’s most frequent spending categories, making every stop an opportunity to unlock more value.”

The national rollout follows a successful launch in Alberta earlier this year that helped inform the broader expansion and demonstrated member interest in instant savings through a competitive fuel offer of up to 10 cents per litre in value for Scotiabank and Tangerine cardholders*, along with additional perks through the Shell App.

“Building on our Alberta launch earlier this year, and as part of our planned rollout, Scene+ is now available at Shell stations across Canada, making it easier for customers to earn and redeem rewards as part of their everyday routine,” said Kent Martin, General Manager, Shell Canada Mobility and Convenience. “By bringing Scene+ to more than 1,400 Shell-branded locations nationwide, we’re focused on adding practical value and convenience—whether customers are fueling up or stopping by for everyday needs.”

At the core of the Scene+ program today is a simple value equation: for most redemptions, 1,000 Scene+ points equals $10 in value.** With Shell now part of the program, members can earn and redeem across even more purchases, including eligible fuel, car wash, and in-store convenience purchases.

“Our clients want rewards that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives and deliver value faster,” said Simona Salter, Executive Vice President, Cards, Loyalty, Payments and Client Experience at Scotiabank. “With accelerated earning and faster redemption, Scotiabank’s payment cards turn everyday spending – including fuel – into meaningful moments of value, reinforcing our role at the centre of our clients’ lives.”



“Tangerine clients are looking for more intuitive ways to get more from their everyday spending,” said Gaurav Singh, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at Tangerine. “With fuel now part of the Scene+ program, they can earn and redeem in more places they already go — turning routine purchases into real value over time.”

By bringing fuel into Scene+, Scotiabank, Tangerine, and Shell are helping Canadians make rewards integrated into everyday life.

About Scene+

Scene+ is a leading loyalty program, intentionally curated to meet the needs of its members by making everyday more rewarding. The program is co-owned by Scotiabank, Empire Company Limited and Cineplex Inc., and offers its more than 15 million members the opportunity to earn points in a wide variety of ways, in a manner that suits their buying habits and lifestyle. Through its relationship with Scotiabank and Tangerine, Scene+ members have an opportunity to fully unlock the value of Scene+ membership and accelerate their points-earning potential with credit or debit cards that give members access to a whole new level of rewards and value. Participating Empire Company Limited’s family of brands including Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland, FreshCo, and Voilà; participating Cineplex Inc. venues include Cineplex Theatres, The Rec Room, and Playdium. For the full list of partners participating in the program and for more info, go to sceneplus.ca.

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy companies employing around 96,000 people across more than 70 countries. We have activities ranging from oil and gas exploration and production to the marketing of fuels and lubricants, and research and development. Shell Canada, a subsidiary of Shell plc, has operated in Canada for over 100 years and currently employs more than 3,000 people nationwide.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada’s leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients with the momentum to move their financial lives forward. From everyday saving, spending, borrowing, and wealth-building, Tangerine’s products are designed to help meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine’s commitment to putting clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and 2026*** and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025****. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license. For more information, visit www.tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

* At participating Shell locations only. Certain assumptions, conditions and limits apply. Actual value may be lower. Visit FuelAndSave.com for full details.

** Based on standard redemptions; lower values may apply to select gift cards and certain credit redemptions. For more information visit www.sceneplus.ca/rewards.

*** Visit forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks/ for more info about the award methodology and banks included in the ranking.

****Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

Media inquiries

Scene+: Sheri Clish, sheri.clish@narrativexpr.com

