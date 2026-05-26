Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ announces funding commitments to advance menstrual equity in Canada

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Menstrual Health Day on May 28, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ is proud to announce $300,000 in funding commitments over two years to support organizations advancing menstrual equity in Canada.

Nearly one in six Canadians has struggled to access the menstrual products they need1. Since 2022, Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ has donated more than $2.3M to 24 community organizations across Canada to help improve access to essential menstrual products for those who need them most.

The Foundation is building on this impact with its latest funding commitment, that will provide $150,000 over two years to both Moon Time Connections (MTC), Canada’s only national Indigenous-led menstrual equity organization, and Help a Girl Out (HAGO), a registered charity focused on menstrual and uterine health education and access.

“Menstrual equity is about more than access to products, it’s about dignity, education, health, and ensuring people can fully participate in school, work and everyday life,” says Paulette Minard, Director of Community Investment and Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™. “Through partnerships with organizations like Moon Time Connections and Help a Girl Out, we’re expanding access to education, community support, and essential menstrual care for people across Canada.”

Moon Time Connections supports northern and remote First Nations, Inuit and Métis (FNIM) menstruators through access to products, menstrual health education and culturally grounded programming in remote and northern communities.

“Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ was the first major funder of Moon Time Connections. From funding our first research project to supporting the growth of our team, the Foundation’s support has been invaluable and its impact profound,” says Nicole White, Founder, Moon Time Connections.

Help a Girl Out works to advance menstrual equity through product access, menstrual and uterine health education, and empowerment opportunities for women, girls and people who menstruate.

“HAGO’s number one priority is building programs that are informed by and tailored to the needs of individuals experiencing period poverty or lacking access to adequate menstrual and uterine health education,” explains Yanique Brandford, Executive Director, Help a Girl Out. “This partnership with Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ will help strengthen and expand community-informed programs that provide meaningful, tangible and culturally responsive resources to individuals impacted by menstrual inequity.”

Canadians are invited to join Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ in expanding access to menstrual products through the annual Pad It Forward donation campaign. From May 23 to June 19, customers can donate period products at Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores nationwide, with all products collected directly supporting local community organizations.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women’s Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. In 2022, the Foundation set an ambitious goal: to contribute $50M by 2026 towards women’s health initiatives that are making care more equitable and accessible. This milestone has been surpassed, ahead of schedule, and Shoppers Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to build a future in which more women in Canada can lead healthier lives." Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada’s leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

For all media inquiries, contact: pr@loblaw.ca.

1 Women and Gender Equality Canada, Menstrual equity, Government of Canada, accessed May 2026. https://www.canada.ca/en/women-gender-equality/funding/equality-action/menstrual-equity.html