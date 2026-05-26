PC® House™ Launches Soccer’s Ultimate Party as the Must-Visit Fan Experience in Toronto and Vancouver

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President’s Choice is making a bold game-time move this summer with the launch of PC® House™, Soccer’s Ultimate Party, as part of its PC® Summer Insiders Report™. A destination redefining match day for soccer fans in Toronto and Vancouver, PC® House™ gives fans a place to lock in their spot and be part of the action, with crave-worthy eats, PC® favourites, and interactive entertainment coming together in one place.

“We know that in great cities like Toronto and Vancouver, soccer fans are always looking for the best place to truly soak in the match-day excitement, but often struggle to find a worthy spot,” says Mary MacIsaac, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. “PC® House™ is the answer, a thrilling experience that brings together the energy of the sport with the incredible quality and innovation of the PC® Summer Insiders Report™. We’ve created a one-of-a-kind place to connect, compete, indulge, and celebrate every goal, all while discovering the best of what PC® has to offer at Soccer’s Ultimate Party.”

Step into the vibrant world of PC® House™ and explore its distinct zones:

PC Optimum® Reception: Where the games begin! Guests entering the PC® House™ will be welcomed with a branded swag bag packed with surprises to fuel the ultimate match-day experience.

The Stadium: As the heart of the PC House™, this zone brings fans together to suit up, soak in the action, and enjoy the ultimate party experience in an electrifying atmosphere, in partnership with TSN.

PC® Insiders Report™ Kitchen: This dynamic culinary stage hosts talented PC® chefs preparing dishes inspired by the PC® Summer Insiders Report™. Guests can experience "Pantry to Plate" demonstrations, discover "30-Minute Match Meals" ideal for halftime, and explore "Elevated Matchday Classics."

Game Zone: For those who want to join the action, this interactive area offers opportunities to play, compete, and cheer.

The Pantry: A custom-built, walk-in soccer ball transformed into an immersive pantry experience, exclusively stocked with PC® Summer Insiders™ products designed to bring bold new taste possibilities to every guest. Guests can scan products to unlock recipes, PC® Summer Insiders™ tips, and inspiration, bringing the PC® Insiders Kitchen to life.



Joe Fresh Gear Shop: Step into the Gear Shop for your chance to score exclusive Joe Fresh prizes—from gift cards and stylish merchandise to a one-of-a-kind Joe Fresh x Team Canada jersey, personalized on-site with your name and number for the ultimate matchday look.



PC Express™: For fans that are tied up in all the PC® House™ activities, you can browse and order food and drinks and have it delivered directly to your seat.

As the latest bookable experience from the PC® Insiders Report™, PC® House™ builds on the success of last year’s ‘Bookable Backyards’ and the festive ‘Kitchen Drops’ during the Holidays. The brand’s most exciting experience yet, PC® House™ brings fans together through culinary innovation, immersive entertainment, and unforgettable moments designed to connect people through the excitement of the game.



Spots are limited and certain conditions apply. To book your spot at Soccer’s Ultimate Party and learn about more details including terms and conditions, visit pcoptimum.ca/pchouse.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw’s website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, contact pr@loblaw.ca.