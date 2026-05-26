Cullinan Therapeutics to Host Immunology Day to Showcase Promising Initial Clinical Data in Autoimmune Diseases for CLN-978, a CD19 T Cell Engager, and Velinotamig, a BCMA T Cell Engager

New and updated clinical data to be presented from over 30 patients across systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) studies

Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of RA study to be presented

Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of velinotamig study also to be shared

Leading key opinion leaders Dr. Ricardo Grieshaber-Bouyer and Dr. John Tesser to share clinical perspectives

The Company will host the in-person event for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, June 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company will host an in-person Immunology Day event in New York City for analysts and institutional investors on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“We believe these new clinical data across our immunology portfolio further validate the growing potential of T cell engagers in autoimmune diseases to address underlying disease biology and the significant unmet need that remains for patients,” said Nadim Ahmed, President and CEO of Cullinan Therapeutics. “During our Immunology Day event, we will provide deeper insight into the data, how these data are enabling the next phase of global development, and our broader strategy to drive meaningful value for patients and shareholders with multiple data milestones throughout 2026 and beyond.”

The Company plans to feature the following autoimmune pipeline updates at the event:

CLN-978 (CD19xCD3 T cell engager): treatment-refractory moderate to severe SLE and difficult-to-treat RA Single target dose escalation data in SLE and RA, as reported at EULAR 2026 Congress on June 6, 2026 Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of the RA study Next steps in global clinical development

treatment-refractory moderate to severe SLE and difficult-to-treat RA

Velinotamig (BCMAxCD3 T cell engager): treatment-refractory autoimmune diseases driven by long-lived plasma cells Initial data from the first multi-dose cohort of the Genrix Bio study in China Next steps in global clinical development





treatment-refractory autoimmune diseases driven by long-lived plasma cells

The event will feature presentations from company management as well as the following key opinion leaders:

Ricardo Grieshaber-Bouyer , MD, PhD, Professor of Clinical Systems Immunology, FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg

, MD, PhD, Professor of Clinical Systems Immunology, FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg John Tesser, MD, FACP, FACR, Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates





The event will be followed by a Q&A session.

Investors and analysts are invited to register to attend in person by emailing Nick Smith, Head of Investor Relations (nsmith@cullinantx.com) or at the event registration page. A live webcast will be available via the events page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the company’s beliefs and expectations regarding: our clinical development plans and timelines for our product candidates, the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the strategy of our product candidates, our research and development activities, our plans regarding future data presentations, and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “pursue,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty regarding the timing and results of regulatory submissions; the risk that any INDs, NDAs or other global regulatory submissions we may file with the United States Food and Drug Administration or other global regulatory agencies are not cleared or approved on our expected timelines, or at all; the success of our clinical trials and preclinical studies; the risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; the risks related to manufacturing, supply, and distribution of our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the effect of changes in global economic conditions, including uncertainties related to international trade policies, tariffs and supply chain dynamics on our business and operations; and the success of any collaboration, partnership, license or similar agreements. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except to the extent required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Moreover, except as required by law, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

Contacts:

Investors

Nick Smith

+1 401.241.3516

nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media

Rose Weldon

+1 215.801.7644

rweldon@cullinantx.com