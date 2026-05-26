Westhaven Reports 8.12m Grading 47.56 g/t Gold and 229 g/t Silver from Resource Infill Drilling at the Shovelnose Property, Southern British Columbia

High-grade results at South Zone; 8.12m grading 47.56 g/t Au and 229 g/t Ag within a 33.0m interval grading 14.00 g/t Au and 78 g/t Ag.



Broad, consistent mineralization intersected, including 24.63m grading 9.51 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag, reinforcing continuity and scale.



2026 drilling program advancing on schedule at 33% complete (11,514m, 40 holes) and four active drills at site.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) (OTCQB: WTHVF) (FRA: 1W5) (“Westhaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to report continued progress on its 2026 exploration program at the Shovelnose gold and silver project (“Shovelnose”), in southern British Columbia, including results from an additional 10 drill holes from ongoing mineral resource infill drilling at the South Zone deposit. This work is being funded under a strategic earn-in agreement with Dundee Corporation (“Dundee”), whereby Dundee may earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's four Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties through up to CDN$85,000,000 in staged project expenditures. Under the first phase, Dundee has committed a minimum of CDN$30,000,000, inclusive of a fully funded 50,000m drill program and Pre-Feasibility work at Shovelnose.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of Westhaven, commented:

“Early results from resource infill drilling at the South Zone deposit continue to meet expectations, with several highlight intercepts including 8.12m grading 47.56 g/t Au and 229 g/t Ag from hole SNR26-73 and 24.63m grading 9.51 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag from hole SNR26-74, and drill holes intended to define the edges of the deposit constraining mineralization as expected. The 2026 drilling program at Shovelnose is progressing on schedule, with four drills turning on the property as of May 15, 2026. Three drills are currently focused on resource infill drilling with the fourth drill working to complete a 1,200m hydrogeological program in support of ongoing pre-feasibility studies.”

Key Highlights:

11,514m of drilling (40 drill holes) have been completed within the South Zone deposit, representing ~33% of the planned mineral resource drilling program.



Assay results from 10 drill holes are reported in this news release bringing the total reported results to 24 holes (6,102m; ~17% of planned infill drilling).



Notable new results include 33.0m grading 14.0 g/t Au and 78 g/t Ag including 8.12m grading 47.56 g/t Au and 229 g/t Ag (SNR26-73) and 24.63m grading 9.51 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag (SNR26-74).



Three drills are presently conducting resource infill drilling of the South Zone with the fourth drill approximately one third of the way through a first phase 1,200m hydrogeological drilling program in support of ongoing pre-feasibility studies.



Airborne geophysical surveys of the Shovelnose property are now complete with final data processing and reporting to follow by mid-summer, in time to help guide exploration drilling later this year.



South Zone Mineral Resource Infill Drilling

The 35,000m South Zone mineral resource drilling program has been designed to infill the deposit at nominal 25m centres. Results from this program will be included in an updated mineral resource estimate to support a preliminary feasibility study (“PFS”), please refer to Westhaven’s news release dated May 7, 2026 , for detail on the PFS. To date, 40 drill holes (11,514m) have been completed representing approximately 33% of the planned program metreage. Results from 10 holes are reported in this news release.

Selected assay highlights include:

SNR26-73: 33.0m grading 14.0 g/t Au & 78 g/t Ag from 163.0m downhole, including 8.12m grading 47.56 g/t Au and 229 g/t Ag from 179.48m downhole SNR26-74: 24.63m grading 9.51 g/t Au & 44 g/t Ag from 158.52m downhole; including 4.01m grading 36.05 g/t & 123 g/t Ag from 170.57m SNR26-75: 17.13m grading 10.08 g/t Au & 82 g/t Ag from 141.00m downhole SNR26-76: 11.77m grading 15.63 g/t Au & 104 g/t Ag from 140.78m downhole, including 4.22m grading 30.56 g/t Au and 234 g/t Ag from 140.78m downhole SNR26-78:

9.62m grading 5.18 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag from 71.88m downhole

Assay intervals noted above represent downhole intersections, not true widths. True widths can be estimated at approximately 70-80% of the reported intervals. Table 1 shows assay results, including drill hole locations and orientations, located at the end of this release and linked here .

Figure 1 shows the locations of the drill holes reported in this news release, as well as the other holes completed in 2026, the planned 2026 drill collar locations and the drill collars of pre-2026 drilling of the South Zone.

Figures 2 and 3 present South Zone cross-sections highlighting several high-grade drill intercepts. The sections are viewed to the northwest (310°) and illustrate strong continuity of mineralization hosted within structurally controlled quartz veins and hydrothermal breccia zones.

Sampling, Laboratory Analyses and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Most core samples consist of halved drill core cut by manual sawing using industry standard core saws. In rare cases, and where required by physical core conditions, manual splitting may be used. Half of the core is retained in the original core box for reference samples and any required future work, including QA/QC. Core samples, controlled by a unique bar-coded reference number, are delivered to ALS’s Kamloops facility and prepared using the PREP-31 package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70% passing a 2mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen.

Further analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A 0.75g subsample of the pulverized split is subjected to four acid digestion and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)) which reports a suite of 49 elements.

All samples are also analyzed for gold by fire assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Samples returning gold values over 10ppm are subjected to over-limit check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish (method code Au-GRA21 and a 30g sample size). Other over-limit elements may also be subjected to ore grade analyses which vary depending on the element of interest.

ALS’s facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria.

QA/QC incorporates the laboratory’s internal quality assurance controls as well as Westhaven’s field controls, including the insertion of quarter core duplicates, certified reference materials and blanks, each at a rate of roughly one per 20-25 core samples. Additional blanks are inserted following samples with visible gold or significant concentrations of ginguro (fine grained bands of dark gray to black sulphides).

QA/QC data are evaluated on receipt for failures, and appropriate action is taken if results for duplicates, standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. Westhaven’s ongoing QA/QC programs are consistent with industry best practices and include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.





Figure 1 – Plan View Map May 2026





Figure 2 – South Zone Cross Section A-A’





Figure 3 – South Zone Cross Section B-B’

Collar Information Grade Summary Hole ID

Easting

(NAD 83

Zone 10) Northing

(NAD 83

Zone 10) Elevation

(m asl) Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth

From

(m) Depth

To (m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Highest Au

Assay in

Reported

Interval (g/t) SNR26-71 654898 5523901 1372 296.0 60 -50 61.50 66.49 4.99 5.70 14.4 11.65 and 79.50 82.50 3.00 3.83 9.4 7.37 and 88.72 90.96 2.24 1.50 3.6 1.50 and 170.02 172.96 2.94 16.04 15.1 23.4 SNR26-73 654897 5523703 1355 260.0 60 -48 163.00 196.00 33.0 14.00 78.2 134.00 including 179.48 187.60 8.12 47.56 229.4 134.00 and 227.00 230.00 3.00 2.34 2.3 3.26 SNR26-74 654996 5523906 1375 214.5 60 -45 158.52 183.15 24.63 9.51 43.9 104.5 including 170.57 174.58 4.01 36.05 123.4 104.5 SNR26-75 654934 5523701 1356 233.0 60 -48 141.00 158.13 17.13 10.08 81.8 37.6 SNR26-76 655000 5523938 1378 196.5 60 -48 100.50 104.17 3.67 1.76 10.6 2.17 and 140.78 152.55 11.77 15.63 104.1 49.00 including 140.78 145.00 4.22 30.56 233.8 49.00 and 160.50 162.55 2.05 1.07 6.3 1.07 SNR26-77 654894 5523767 1362 412.0 60 -48 no assay interval over 1g/t Au 1.06 SNR26-78 654903 5523937 1376 259.5 60 -48 71.88 81.5 9.62 5.18 23.6 8.45 and 152.97 160.5 7.53 1.28 3.8 2.34 and 186.00 192.00 6.00 1.71 5.5 3.67 SNR26-80 654904 5523744 1361 410.0 60 -48 150.00 161.00 11.00 2.36 40.0 12.75 SNR26-81 655052 5523969 1382 151.5 60 -48 no assay interval over 1g/t Au 0.04 SNR26-82 655043 5523933 1378 169.5 60 -48 no assay interval over 1g/t Au 0.03 Reported intervals are at least 2m in length with a 1 g/t Au cut-off for individual samples and no more than 3m contiguous metres dilution.



Table 1 – Assay Highlights

ABOUT WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

Westhaven is a gold and silver focused exploration and development company targeting low sulphidation, high-grade, epithermal style gold and silver mineralization within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in southern British Columbia. Westhaven controls ~60,263 hectares within four properties spread along this underexplored belt.

The Shovelnose gold and silver project is the most advanced property, with a 2025 updated Preliminary Economic Assessment that validates the project’s potential as a robust, low cost and high margin 11-year underground gold mining opportunity with average annual life-of-mine production of 56,000 ounces gold and 313,000 ounces silver with a CDN$454 million after-tax net present value (at a 6% discount rate) and 43.2% IRR (base case parameters of US$2,400 per ounce gold, US$28 per ounce silver and CDN/US$ exchange rate of CDN$1.00=US$0.72).1

On February 23, 2026, Westhaven closed a strategic earn-in agreement with Dundee Corporation, whereby Dundee may earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's four Spences Bridge Gold Belt properties through up to CDN$85,000,000 in staged project expenditures. Under the first phase, Dundee has committed a minimum of CDN$30,000,000, inclusive of a fully funded 50,000m drill program and pre-feasibility work at Shovelnose. The agreement allows for the accelerated exploration and evaluation of one of Canada's most compelling, undeveloped, high-margin gold and silver assets.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robin Hopkins, P.Geo. (NT/NU), Vice President, Exploration for Westhaven and a Qualified Person for the Company under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1 See Westhaven's news release entitled “Westhaven Announces Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shovelnose Gold Project, British Columbia” and dated March 3, 2025 .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

“Ken Armstrong”

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Kaeli Gattens

Vice President, Communications

T: 604-681-5558

E: kgattens@westhavengold.com

W: www.westhavengold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Westhaven does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to completing planned airborne geophysical surveys, completing approximately 50,000m of drilling during the year; completing an updated South Zone mineral resource estimate and the planned Pre-Feasibility Study; the results of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment; future planned activities; future mineral production and future growth potential for the Company and its projects; the interpretation of preliminary results from exploration undertaken to date at the Shovelnose project using various exploration techniques and analysis; statements with respect to potential styles of epithermal mineralization at the Shovelnose Project; and, the possibility that the Company’s Shovelnose project may host multiple gold bearing epithermal systems.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other precious metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

Although management of Westhaven Gold Corp. have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one group of mineral projects; precious metals price volatility; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; and the factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management discussion and analysis.

Mineral exploration involves a high degree of risk and few properties, which are explored, are ultimately developed into producing mines. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97ab1c95-9aa5-4dce-80ff-f7cfc42e754f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5348777f-e53d-408d-b047-a98317664112

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffc1fa97-3443-45f1-9fda-04c8fe64d41d