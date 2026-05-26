American Lithium Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (“DIBC”), a U.S. Department of Defense collaborative initiative established to strengthen the United States’ defence industrial base and critical minerals supply chains.

The DIBC brings together organizations across industry and government to accelerate the development and secure supply of critical minerals and technologies essential to defense and strategic infrastructure. As a member, American Lithium will have the ability to participate in consortium-led programs, receive potential funding opportunities, and engage in federally supported initiatives related to critical materials, resource development, and downstream processing capabilities aligned with U.S. strategic priorities.

American Lithium’s inclusion into DIBC reflects the strategic importance of the Company’s U.S.-based lithium development efforts, particularly its TLC Lithium Project in Nevada, which is positioned to support domestic supply chain strength. As demand for critical minerals continues to grow across defense, energy storage, and advanced technology applications, participation in the consortium provides the Company with a platform to engage in collaborative initiatives aligned with U.S. national priorities.

“Joining the DIBC represents an important milestone for American Lithium as we continue advancing our role in the domestic critical minerals supply chain,” stated Alex Tsakumis, Chief Executive Officer. “Our large-scale projects in the Americas have the potential to provide meaningful contribution to U.S. domestic critical minerals supply. Participation in the DIBC provides an opportunity to contribute to initiatives that support long-term supply security while engaging with key stakeholders across the defense and industrial sectors.”

Ab out American Lithium

American Lithium is developing two of the world’s largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada and the Falchani hard-rock lithium project in southern Peru, which also hosts a globally significant cesium resource, as well as the Macusani uranium located in the same region. All three projects have completed robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

For more information, please contact the Company at info@americanlithiumcorp.com or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com .

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On behalf of the Board of Directors of American Lithium Corp.

“Alex Tsakumis”

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604 428 6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the business plans, expectations and objectives of American Lithium. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", “indicate”, “scheduled”, “target”, “goal”, “potential”, “subject”, “efforts”, “option” and similar words, or the negative connotations thereof, referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management and are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Although American Lithium believes that the current opinions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available at the time, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since American Lithium can provide no assurance that such opinions and expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to: American Lithium’s ability to achieve its stated goals;, which could have a material adverse impact on many aspects of American Lithium’s businesses including but not limited to: the ability to access mineral properties for indeterminate amounts of time, the health of the employees or consultants resulting in delays or diminished capacity, social or political instability in Peru which in turn could impact American Lithium’s ability to maintain the continuity of its business operating requirements, may result in the reduced availability or failures of various local administration and critical infrastructure, reduced demand for the American Lithium’s potential products, availability of materials, global travel restrictions, and the availability of insurance and the associated costs; the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including but not limited to local communities and all levels of government; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that any future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; risks that permits will not be obtained as planned or delays in obtaining permits; mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages, strikes and loss of personnel) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to foreign operations; the cyclical nature of the industry in which American Lithium operates; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the uncertain global economic environment and the effects upon the global market generally, any of which could continue to negatively affect global financial markets, including the trading price of American Lithium’s shares and could negatively affect American Lithium’s ability to raise capital and may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to American Lithium. Other risks and uncertainties related to prospects, properties and business strategy of American Lithium are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of American Lithium’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on January 28, 2026 and in recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. American Lithium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.