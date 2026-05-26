Philips Smart Locks Launch at Jarir Bookstore

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philips Smart Locks, developed by Conex — official Philips licensee for Smart locks — are now available at Jarir Bookstore across Saudi Arabia. Kiwi Information Technology, the exclusive local distributor, has officially launched the products at Jarir Bookstore, a leading consumer electronics retail platform trusted throughout the Gulf region.

With its extensive store network and strong customer base, Jarir Bookstore serves as a prime gateway for international brands to reach Saudi consumers.

Since entering the Saudi market in 2023, Kiwi has been dedicated to promoting Philips home access products. The Jarir Bookstore listing marks another milestone in Kiwi's market expansion, enabling local households to easily access reliable, high-quality Philips home access solutions through established retail channels.

Philips Smart Lock Models Now Available at Jarir Bookstore

Philips's smart lock portfolio for the Saudi market centers on home entry security, with each model purpose-engineered for the region's demanding climate. The newly launched products include the DDL611 and DDL610 from the Philips Smart Lock series, both developed and manufactured by Conex under official Philips licensing.

DDL611: Philips DDL611 is the first dual-verification smart lock engineered for the Saudi market. Featuring dual fingerprint recognition, it is purpose-built for outdoor installation — Saudi Arabia's first smart lock designed from the ground up to withstand the region's extreme heat, sand, and high-frequency use.

DDL610: Philips DDL610, designed for modern Saudi homes, and combines premium minimalist architectural aesthetics with IP65-certified protection, making it perfectly suited for both elegant indoor spaces and outdoor entrance doors exposed to heat and dust.

Both models support multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint access, PIN code entry, mobile app control, and mechanical key backup, providing flexibility and security for modern households.

Mega Promotion Campaign Underway

Coinciding with Jarir Bookstore's major promotion and Eid al-Adha season, Philips Smart Locks are available at special prices. As Saudi families increasingly prioritize home security and smart upgrades during the festive period, smart locks are becoming essential to modern living.

Kiwi said this partnership reflects its commitment to the Saudi market through localized sales, installation, and after-sales support.

Looking ahead, Kiwi will continue expanding the Philips Home Access portfolio across the Middle East, bringing safer and more convenient smart home solutions to consumers throughout the region.

Contact Information

Email: kiwi-info@easykey.sa

Contact Person: Soleil Wen