Postal Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2026

CEDARHURST, N.Y., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,300 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Steve Bakke, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2026 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 2:45 PM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community on Tuesday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 3, 2026.



About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,300 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contacts:

Steve Bakke

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Email: Sbakke@postalrealty.com

Phone: (516) 734-0420

Jordan Cooperstein

Senior Vice President of Finance, Capital Markets

Email: Jcooperstein@postalrealty.com

Phone: (516) 295-7820