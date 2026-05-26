[Latest] Global Specialty Chemicals Market Size/Share Worth USD 1497 Billion by 2035 at a 5.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Agrochemicals, Oil-field Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Oil-field Chemicals, Rubber Processing Chemicals, Paper Additives, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals, Refinery and Pipeline Chemicals, Plastic Additives, Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Solid, Dispersion/Emulsion, Paste/Gel, Granules), By Industry Vertical (Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial Manufacturing, Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive & Transportation, Water & Wastewater Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Specialty Chemicals Market was valued at approximately USD 902 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 949 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 1,497 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Specialty Chemicals Market Revenue and Trends

Specialty chemicals which people call “specialties” or “effect chemicals,” function as specific chemical substances that deliver multiple effects that various industries depend upon. The different types of specialty chemicals include adhesives, agrochemicals, cleaning materials, paints, cosmetic additives, construction chemicals, elastomers, flavors, food additives fragrances, industrial gases, lubricants, paint polymers, surfactants and textile auxiliaries. The automotive, aerospace, food, cosmetics, agriculture, manufacturing and textiles industries depend on these products which have essential industrial applications.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Specialty Chemicals Market?

The specialty chemicals market shows substantial growth because industries now choose to manufacture eco-friendly products that fulfill both environmental regulations and sustainability standards. Manufacturers create bio-based products because consumers are now more environmentally conscious, emission standards are more demanding, and global sustainability targets have expanded. Companies use green chemistry, renewable raw materials and circular economy practices to achieve several goals which include reducing their carbon emissions and safeguarding the environment. The transition process allows businesses to meet regulatory requirements while improving their brand value and market position which leads to growing demand and sustained market expansion.

Furthermore, specialty chemicals market growth depends on global export demand because countries need to import high-performance chemicals and application-specific chemical products. The global automotive, electronics, agriculture, pharmaceutical and construction sectors drive international trade which creates demand for specialty polymers, additives, coatings and intermediates. Countries with developing economies that build new manufacturing plants create higher export levels of value-added specialty chemicals which results in increased revenue for producers. The market expansion through exports continues to grow because supply chains become more globalized and the market needs advanced chemical solutions that meet compliance and sustainability standards.

(A free sample of the Specialty Chemicals report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Specialty Chemicals report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Form

The liquid segment dominates the market, holding 44.5% of the market share. The development of simpler handling systems and exact dosing methods together with their ability to work with automatic processing systems, has driven this technological progress. The increasing need for liquid products in electronics manufacturing, water treatment facilities and industrial production processes is driving the transition to liquid product formulations. The use of liquid chemicals in industrial operations provides several main benefits which include faster processing times and decreased waste generation.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Specialty Chemicals market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Specialty Chemicals market forward?

What are the Specialty Chemicals Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Specialty Chemicals Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Specialty Chemicals market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America held the highest market share in 2025. The regional growth occurs because the automotive, construction, healthcare, and water treatment industries demonstrate strong demand for advanced manufacturing, high R&D investment, and sustainable high-performance chemical solutions.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the specialty chemicals market. The increasing automotive sector and technological breakthroughs drive the regional market growth.

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Browse the full “Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Agrochemicals, Oil-field Chemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Construction Chemicals, Oil-field Chemicals, Rubber Processing Chemicals, Paper Additives, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals, Refinery and Pipeline Chemicals, Plastic Additives, Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Solid, Dispersion/Emulsion, Paste/Gel, Granules), By Industry Vertical (Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial Manufacturing, Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive & Transportation, Water & Wastewater Management, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/specialty-chemical-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 949 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1497 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 902 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Form, Industry Vertical and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2025, Bhageria Industries Ltd. of India introduced its first product line, which features plasticizers and ethoxylates as part of its specialized chemical distribution extension. The new product line demonstrates the company’s dedication to three core values, which include innovation, sustainable development, and production of chemical solutions that provide value to customers in domestic and international markets. (Source: https://chemindigest.com/bhageria-industries-launches-plasticizers-and-ethoxylates/)

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List of the prominent players in the Specialty Chemicals Market:

Lanxess AG

Arkema S.A.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

Croda International

Dow Inc.

DSM‑Firmenich

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Mitsui Chemicals

BASF SE

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Indovinya

Nouryon

Sumitomo Chemical

Shin‑Etsu Chemical

Solstice Advanced Materials

Solvay S.A.

Wacker Chemie AG

Others

The Specialty Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Agrochemicals

Oil-field Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Construction Chemicals

Oil-field Chemicals

Rubber Processing Chemicals

Paper Additives

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals

Refinery and Pipeline Chemicals

Plastic Additives

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Solid

Dispersion/Emulsion

Paste/Gel

Granules

By Industry Vertical

Construction & Infrastructure

Industrial Manufacturing

Electronics & Semiconductors

Automotive & Transportation

Water & Wastewater Management

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/specialty-chemical-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Specialty Chemicals Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Specialty Chemicals Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Specialty Chemicals Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Specialty Chemicals Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Specialty Chemicals Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the specialty chemicals market, considering applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Specialty Chemicals Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Specialty Chemicals market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Specialty Chemicals industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Specialty Chemicals Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Specialty Chemicals Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/specialty-chemical-market/

Reasons to Purchase Specialty Chemicals Market Report

The Specialty Chemicals Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Specialty Chemicals The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Specialty Chemicals Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Specialty Chemicals market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Specialty Chemicals market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Specialty Chemicals market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Specialty Chemicals market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Specialty Chemicals market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Managers in the Specialty Chemicals sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Specialty Chemicals market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Specialty Chemicals products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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