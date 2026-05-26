Habit Doubles Up for National Burger Day with a Week of 2-for-1 Charburgers

IRVINE, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Burger Day, Habit is doing what it does best: firing up the grill and keeping the celebration going all week long. From May 28 through June 3, guests can score two Charburgers for the price of one.

National Burger Day lands on May 28, but one day didn’t feel like enough for the burger that’s been at the center of Habit since 1969. So this year, Habit is extending the celebration with a week dedicated to its signature Charburger.

To redeem the offer, guests must be registered MyHabit members. The deal can be accessed through the Habit app or website by visiting the “My Offers” tab.

Habit’s original Charburger with Cheese features a fresh chargrilled beef patty topped with caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and melted cheese on a toasted bun. Every burger is cooked to order over an open flame for the signature chargrilled flavor that made Habit a fan favorite.

“National Burger Day is usually just one day,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at Habit. “But the Charburger’s been our signature since Habit first opened back in 1969, so we figured it deserved a little more love. That fresh chargrilled flavor, the caramelized crust, the toasted bun, and the balance of toppings are what make it such a classic. Giving guests a full week to come back and enjoy it felt like the right move.”

Habit’s open-flame chargrilling process creates the craveable combination of a seared exterior and juicy center that keeps guests coming back.

Not a MyHabit member yet? Joining is free and easy. Register here and receive a 2-for-1 Charburgers offer in your account just for signing up.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a restaurant near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal3. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60b4fd6e-12a3-4f2f-af0a-abd1db7bd832