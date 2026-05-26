Robo Advisory Market Size to Hit USD 157.97 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robo Advisory Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Robo Advisory Market was valued at USD 11.09 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 157.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 30.43% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Investment Platforms to Boost Market Growth Globally

The major drivers behind the Robo Advisory Market include the rising requirement among retail and institutional investors for inexpensive and automated investment management solutions. With increasing usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in robo advisors, financial institutions and fintech players are developing robo advisor platforms that offer customized portfolio advice, automated rebalancing of assets, and goal-oriented investment strategies. As a result of the rising need for effective wealth management solutions and widespread usage of mobile applications for finance, more and more players are entering this market. Besides, joint ventures by banks and other financial entities and fintech firms have resulted in increased availability of these solutions.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Betterment LLC

Fincite GmbH

Wealthfront Corporation

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

The Charles Schwab Corporation

Ellevest, Inc.

Ginmon Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

Wealthify Limited

SoFi Technologies, Inc.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC

Personal Capital Corporation

Acorns Grow Incorporated

Fidelity Investments

UBS Group AG

Allianz SE

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Interactive Brokers LLC

M1 Finance

Qplum Technologies

Robo Advisory Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 11.09 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 157.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.43% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Pure Robo Advisors AND Hybrid Robo Advisors)

• By Provider (Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers and Others)

• By Service Type (Direct Plan-based/Goal-based and Comprehensive Wealth Advisory)

• By End User (Retail Investor and High Net Worth Individuals)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, the Hybrid Robo Advisors segment was the dominating one with 58% market share attributed to the rising trend towards automation of portfolio management and consulting by a qualified advisor. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be that of Pure Robo Advisors as a result of growing demands for cheaper, efficient, and convenient ways of investing for young people and newcomers to the sphere.

By Provider

In 2025, the largest market share belonged to the Fintech Robo Advisors segment, which was 46% due to their advanced capabilities of digitization, innovation of investment platforms, and delivery of affordable financial services through automated processes and mobile applications. As for the Banks segment, it is predicted to have the highest growth rate due to investments in automated wealth management processes.

by Service Type

Direct Plan-based/Goal-based is the segment that had a higher market share than others accounting for approximately 63% in 2025 owing to the growing preference of individuals for simpler investment products catering toward retirement, wealth creation, and other goals. Comprehensive Wealth Advisory will grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for a holistic approach towards financial planning with regard to tax planning, estate planning, retirement solutions, and risk evaluation.

by End User

Retail Investors have become major players in the Robo Advisory Market in 2025, holding a larger market share of about 74% due to the high use of digital investment solutions by individual retail investors. High-Net-Worth Individuals will grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to the interest in advanced portfolio management, tax-efficient investing, and hybrid solutions.

Regional Insights

North America held the leading position in terms of revenue share in the global Robo Advisory market in 2025 owing to high fintech ecosystem, widespread digital adoption, and the rise in demand for automated financial advice from individual investors. The availability of major players in the fintech sector, growing smartphone penetration, and higher preference for affordable digital wealth management platforms will remain important drivers of regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to experience significant growth over the course of the forecast period driven by rapid digital transformation, robust fintech ecosystem, and growing internet penetration in emerging economies. Countries including China, India, Japan, and Australia are experiencing higher penetration levels of digital financial services in view of rising disposable income levels and higher awareness about automated wealth management systems.

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Recent Developments:

In 2026 , Betterment LLC launched the Betterment Advisor Network pilot program connecting retail robo-advisory clients with independent registered investment advisors, expanding hybrid digital wealth management capabilities.

, Betterment LLC launched the Betterment Advisor Network pilot program connecting retail robo-advisory clients with independent registered investment advisors, expanding hybrid digital wealth management capabilities. In 2026, Charles Schwab Corporation expanded Schwab Intelligent Portfolios with automated rebalancing, diversified ETF allocation, and enhanced digital advisory services to strengthen its competitive position in the robo advisory industry.

Exclusive Sections of the Robo Advisory Market Report (The USPs)

AI-DRIVEN INVESTMENT PERSONALIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning are improving portfolio recommendations, risk management, and investment optimization.

– helps you understand how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning are improving portfolio recommendations, risk management, and investment optimization. DIGITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADOPTION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the rising penetration of automated investment platforms among millennials, retail investors, and digitally connected consumers globally.

– helps you evaluate the rising penetration of automated investment platforms among millennials, retail investors, and digitally connected consumers globally. HYBRID ROBO ADVISORY EVOLUTION – helps you identify how the integration of human financial advisors with automated investment systems is transforming customer engagement and portfolio management strategies.

– helps you identify how the integration of human financial advisors with automated investment systems is transforming customer engagement and portfolio management strategies. FINTECH & BANKING COLLABORATION TRACKER – helps you uncover the impact of partnerships between fintech firms, banks, and asset management companies on digital advisory innovation and service expansion.

– helps you uncover the impact of partnerships between fintech firms, banks, and asset management companies on digital advisory innovation and service expansion. MOBILE-BASED INVESTMENT PLATFORM ANALYSIS – helps you assess the growing role of smartphones, mobile applications, and digital banking ecosystems in accelerating robo advisory adoption worldwide.

– helps you assess the growing role of smartphones, mobile applications, and digital banking ecosystems in accelerating robo advisory adoption worldwide. REGIONAL DIGITAL FINANCE TRANSFORMATION OUTLOOK – helps you analyze fintech infrastructure development, financial inclusion initiatives, and online investment adoption trends across major regional markets.

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