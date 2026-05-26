NIOB to Feature Seigneurie Drill Core at THE Mining Investment Event

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) is set to introduce investors from Québec and beyond to its highly prospective Québec-based niobium and rare earth programs at THE Mining Investment Event . One of Canada’s only tier one global mining investments conferences, the invitation-only event will be held June 1-4, 2026, at the Centre des congrès de Québec in Québec City. In addition to participating in the one-on-one meeting program, NIOB will display drill core in the core shack during THE Event’s networking galas.

“Québec is the jurisdiction we know best, so we are keen to celebrate progress at our Québec projects with a Québec audience,” said Murray Nye, NIOB’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re also excited to showcase core from the 1.5-kilometre pegmatite system at Seigneurie, where we hit the fourth widest pegmatite intersection ever publicly disclosed .”

Highlights

Event: THE Mining Investment Event in Quebec City, June 1 to 4, 2026, at the Centre des congrès de Québec; one of Quebec's flagship gatherings for mineral exploration and mining companies, institutional capital, family offices, and government partners.

One-on-one investor program: Members of NIOB management will participate in the conference’s one-on-one investor meeting program; investors and capital markets participants interested in meeting with NIOB are invited to schedule a time through the conference meeting platform.

Core shack: The Company will host a core shack at the event featuring drill core from the Seigneurie Project, providing delegates with a first-hand look at the pegmatite-syenite system recently confirmed to extend over 1.5 kilometres east-west and 800 metres north-south.

Coffee break sponsorship: NIOB is sponsoring a coffee break for conference delegates.

Attending for NIOB: Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer, and Clyde McMillan, Vice President of Exploration, along with other members of the Company’s team.

Discussion topics: the Seigneurie pegmatite system, the recently mobilized diamond drill program at Bardy and Blanchette, the La Tuque district claim package, and NIOB’s broader Québec critical minerals strategy.

Why Québec Matters for NIOB

Québec hosts NIOB's two flagship project areas—the Seigneurie Project near Wemotaci and the Bardy and Blanchette properties northwest of La Tuque—as well as the Company’s La Tuque district claim package, all targeting niobium and rare earth element occurrences in alkaline intrusive settings identified from Government of Québec geochemical datasets. The Mining Event provides a direct line to investors with deep familiarity in the jurisdiction at a stage when results from Seigneurie drilling are being confirmed and the Bardy and Blanchette diamond drill program has just mobilized.

About THE Mining Investment Event

THE Mining Investment Event in Quebec City is an annual gathering focused on Quebec’s mineral exploration and mining sector, bringing together public and private issuers, institutional capital, sell-side analysts, project generators, service providers, and government and First Nations partners. The invite-only conference features one-on-one meetings, interviews and panel discussions with industry leaders, networking events, and a core shack. It is one of the premiere mining investment conferences in Canada, and a principal venues for the Québec mining investment community to engage directly with issuers active in the province and elsewhere.

Investors, analysts, and capital markets participants attending the conference and interested in meeting with NIOB at the conference are invited to book a meeting through the conference’s one-on-one investor meeting platform.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a district-scale land package covering 29,936 hectares in Québec's Grenville Province. The Québec properties host rare earth element, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

info@northamericanniobium.com

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management's expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "opportunity," "strategy," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the scheduled mobilization, scope, timing and execution of the diamond drilling program at the Bardy and Blanchette projects, including the engagement of Laurentia Geological Services as operator; (ii) the interpretation of soil-gas radon and high-resolution drone magnetic survey data, including the identification of a circular intrusion at Blanchette and the targeting of pegmatite trends at Bardy; (iii) the Company's continued engagement with the Atikamekw First Nation at Wemotaci; (iv) the Company's planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (v) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management's beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.