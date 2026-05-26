Smart Insulin Pens Market Projected to Reach USD 2397.37 Million by 2035 Due to Expansion of Connected Diabetes Care – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Smart Insulin Pens Market was valued at USD 961.21 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2397.37 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% from 2026–2035.”

The Smart Insulin Pens market is expected to witness rapid growth on account of increasing adoption of connected devices to manage diabetes by health care systems worldwide. Rising incidences of diabetes and increasing needs for precise insulin delivery along with patient monitoring are contributing towards market growth.





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The U.S. Smart Insulin Pens Market was valued at USD 330.38 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 815.77 Million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 9.46% during 2026–2035.

The U.S. is the largest regional market for smart insulin pens in terms of revenues generated on account of presence of large diabetic population, robust health care system, and adoption of connected health care devices. Rising consumer demand for health care systems that integrate advanced digital technology along with usage of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems will fuel the demand for smart insulin pens.

The Europe Smart Insulin Pens Market is estimated to be USD 284.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 684.2 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.18% during 2026–2035.

Europe remains on the leading edge of the Global Smart Insulin Pens Market owing to the established health system frameworks of virtually all European nations, which make it possible for such technological products to be adopted within standard care guidelines, along with a number of smart pen technologies already having gained regulatory approval under EMA's MDR guidelines.

Rising Global Diabetes Burden and Expansion of Connected Healthcare Technologies Driving Market Growth

The rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is one of the major reasons contributing to market growth in the Smart Insulin Pens Market. Based on global estimates of diabetes, millions of people all around the world are expected to be in need of insulin administration for the treatment of their condition, which is driving the demand for efficient solutions. Smart pens provide automatic recording of doses, reminders about missed injections, assistance in calculating bolus doses, and smooth data exchange with healthcare professionals.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Medtronic plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Ypsomed Group

Companion Medical

Biocorp

Smiths Medical

Sanofi S.A.

Cambridge Consultants Ltd.

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Roche Diabetes Care

Dexcom, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AgaMatrix, Inc.

InjexUK

Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device Co., Ltd.

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Bayer AG

Tandem Diabetes Care

Emperra GmbH

Segmentation Analysis:

By Connectivity

Bluetooth Segment led the Global Smart Insulin Pens Market in 2025 with over 73% of revenue share as Bluetooth-connected smart insulin pens facilitate automatic dose tracking and real-time data synchronization with diabetes management applications and monitoring systems. NFC (Near Field Communication) segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR throughout 2035, owing to its convenience in contactless data exchange and connectivity between devices.

By Indication

Type 1 Diabetes emerged as the leading indication in 2025 as it requires insulin administration completely while Type 2 Diabetes was estimated to be the fastest-growing indication in the future owing to rising diabetic population across the world. Type 2 Diabetes is anticipated to be the fastest growing indication segment during the forecast period 2035 owing to a considerably larger and faster-paced annual global T2D patient population.

By Product Type

Connected Pens dominated the market with maximum revenue share in 2025 due to increasing adoption of digitally connected insulin pens that can facilitate real-time tracking of data. Reusable Pens were projected to be the fastest-growing product type during the forecast period due to cost effectiveness and sustainability benefits offered by them.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy was the dominant market in terms of share in 2025, backed by the availability of insulin therapy management programs in hospitals and specialized diabetes centers. Online Pharmacy is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, driven by factors like increased uptake of digital healthcare solutions, e-commerce growth, and greater inclination towards easy home deliveries by patients suffering from diabetes.

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Regional Outlook

North America led all other regions in terms of market share in 2025 and accounted for around 42% of the global Smart Insulin Pens Market value. Factors contributing to dominance of North America include advanced healthcare facilities, good reimbursement policies, adoption of connected healthcare solutions, and increased implementation of CGM-based diabetes management programs. US dominated the regional market on account of high health expenditure and presence of leading companies investing in connected insulin pens.

Asia Pacific is forecast to exhibit highest growth rate in terms of CAGR between 2026 and 2035, driven by factors such as rapidly growing diabetic patient population, increasing number of smartphone users, and investments in digital health infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have been witnessing adoption of advanced technology in managing their diabetes patient populations.

Recent Developments

In 2025 , Ypsomed received FDA 510(k) clearance for SmartPilot, an add-on solution that transforms the YpsoMate autoinjector into a connected smart device capable of dose tracking and therapy management.

, Ypsomed received FDA 510(k) clearance for SmartPilot, an add-on solution that transforms the YpsoMate autoinjector into a connected smart device capable of dose tracking and therapy management. In 2024, Medtronic received FDA clearance for a new InPen application featuring missed-dose detection capabilities integrated with the Simplera CGM system to improve glucose management visibility and insulin tracking.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

CONNECTED DEVICE ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the penetration of digitally connected insulin delivery technologies across global diabetes care markets.

– helps you understand the penetration of digitally connected insulin delivery technologies across global diabetes care markets. CGM INTEGRATION LANDSCAPE – helps you evaluate the growing integration between smart insulin pens and continuous glucose monitoring platforms for advanced diabetes management.

– helps you evaluate the growing integration between smart insulin pens and continuous glucose monitoring platforms for advanced diabetes management. PATIENT ADHERENCE & DOSE TRACKING INSIGHTS – helps you assess how smart pen technologies improve medication adherence, dosing accuracy, and long-term patient outcomes.

– helps you assess how smart pen technologies improve medication adherence, dosing accuracy, and long-term patient outcomes. DIGITAL HEALTH REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you identify reimbursement trends, insurance coverage frameworks, and healthcare funding support for connected diabetes management devices.

– helps you identify reimbursement trends, insurance coverage frameworks, and healthcare funding support for connected diabetes management devices. AI-POWERED INSULIN MANAGEMENT TRENDS – helps you uncover the role of artificial intelligence and predictive dosing algorithms in advancing personalized insulin therapy.

– helps you uncover the role of artificial intelligence and predictive dosing algorithms in advancing personalized insulin therapy. EMERGING MARKET CONNECTIVITY OPPORTUNITIES – helps you evaluate growth opportunities across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East markets driven by rising smartphone adoption and expanding digital healthcare infrastructure.

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Smart Insulin Pens Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 961.21 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 2397.37 Million CAGR CAGR of 9.57% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Connectivity (Bluetooth Connectivity, NFC Connectivity, Others)

• By Indication (Type 1 Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes)

• By Product Type (Smart Connected Pens, Reusable Pens, Disposable Pens)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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