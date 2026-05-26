Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Smashes Production Targets as New Spider Silk Batch Surges Past Expectations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that cocoon collection has begun for its current recombinant spider silk production cycle. Early production results show production yields exceeding targets by 20%.





These higher-than-expected yields are resulting in a significant increase in finished silk output. If these early results hold throughout the production run, Kraig Labs will produce the largest run of recombinant spider silk to date.

"This is another exciting moment for the Company, our production team, and shareholders," said Kim Thompson, CEO and Founder of Kraig Labs. "At the beginning of this year, we laid out an aggressive production roadmap with a series of ambitious milestones. To date, we have successfully hit every major milestone on schedule and on budget. The yields we are seeing from this recombinant spider silk production run are exceeding our internal forecasts and expectations."

The Company stated that the current production cycle remains underway, with cocoon collection continuing over the coming weeks as additional production centers complete their collections. Based on the initial results and current field performance, management expects this production cycle to exceed the output of the previous record-setting batch.





"These early yields are extremely encouraging," Thompson added. "Not only are we seeing production volumes ahead of target, but we are also seeing the operational consistency and execution needed to sustain large-scale spider silk production. The systems, facilities, and production partnerships we have built are all performing exactly as designed."

Kraig Labs also confirmed that preparations are already underway for the next major production expansion cycle scheduled for June/July. Management expects that batch will exceed the size of this current run, continuing the rapid acceleration of recombinant spider silk production.

"Our team has spent years building the foundation for this moment," Thompson said. "What we are seeing now is the result of disciplined planning, proven production models, strong genetics, and operational execution coming together at exactly the right time."

The Company indicated that additional production updates are expected in the coming weeks.

The Company leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58ebfc72-e682-4d1d-bac8-69422f2dc514

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