Kitchenware Market to Reach USD 96.14 Billion by 2031 with Residential Segment Holding 62.12% Market Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the kitchenware market size is on a steady growth path, projected to grow from USD 76.12 billion in 2025 to USD 78.61 billion in 2026, reaching USD 96.14 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.11%. Market dynamics are shifting as regulatory pressure on PFAS pushes manufacturers toward safer alternatives such as ceramic coatings and stainless-clad cookware. At the same time, the growing adoption of induction cooking is accelerating replacement demand for compatible products across both households and commercial kitchens. The rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail is shortening buying cycles and enabling direct-to-consumer brands to scale faster. Additionally, increased investments in hospitality and foodservice sectors are sustaining demand for durable, high-performance kitchenware, while Asia-Pacific continues to play a dual role as a major consumption hub and a key manufacturing base.

Kitchenware Market Growth Drivers

Stricter PFAS Regulations Drive Shift Toward Safer Kitchenware Materials

Tightening rules around PFAS in food-contact products are accelerating the move toward safer alternatives in the kitchenware industry. What started as voluntary reductions has evolved into more structured regulatory pressure across key markets, pushing manufacturers to rethink coatings and sourcing strategies. In response, companies are fast-tracking the adoption of ceramic nonstick and stainless-clad cookware, while strengthening testing and supplier compliance processes. These changes are not only shaping product innovation but also adding operational complexity, prompting brands to realign portfolios and improve efficiency as they transition to PFAS-free solutions.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "The kitchenware market continues to reflect steady shifts in consumer purchasing patterns, product preferences, and retail channels, making reliable market visibility increasingly important for strategic planning. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, extensive secondary sources, and a transparent analytical framework to provide decision-makers with a balanced view of market developments and growth opportunities."

Rising Home-Cooking Trends Continue to Boost Premium Kitchenware Demand

Home cooking and entertaining remain strong, with many households continuing habits formed in recent years. There is a growing preference for scratch cooking and hosting at home, driving demand for versatile cookware and bakeware that can move seamlessly from kitchen to table. Consumers, especially younger buyers, are increasingly investing in higher-quality tools as part of home upgrades, supporting demand for premium and specialty products. At the same time, retailer-driven promotions and loyalty programs are encouraging upgrades, reinforcing a steady shift toward premiumization in the kitchenware market.

Kitchenware Market Share by Region

The Asia-Pacific region continues to play a pivotal role in the expansion of the kitchenware market, supported by strong demand from major economies like China and India, along with rising contributions from Southeast Asia through mobile-driven and social commerce channels. Growth in the region is further strengthened by digital marketing strategies, including livestream selling, which are boosting visibility for cookware and small appliances. The region’s large-scale manufacturing capabilities, particularly in aluminum and stainless steel, ensure steady supply and competitive pricing across both domestic and export markets. At the same time, increasing adoption of induction cooking in markets such as Japan and South Korea is driving demand for compatible cookware, including multi-layered and high-performance pans.

North America accounts for a significant share of the global kitchenware market, supported by sustained home-cooking habits and a consistent pipeline of premium product launches. The growing push toward energy efficiency and electrification is accelerating the adoption of induction cooktops, which in turn is driving demand for compatible cookware such as stainless steel and multi-layered designs. Consumers in the region are becoming more mindful of product features, particularly induction compatibility, which is influencing purchasing decisions and favoring durable materials like stainless and carbon steel. At the same time, a strong omnichannel retail environment is shaping buying behavior, online platforms help consumers research quickly, while physical stores continue to play a key role in product experience.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Kitchenware Market Report

By Product Type:

Cookware

Bakeware

Tableware & Dinnerware

Kitchen Tools & Utensils

Food Storage & Accessories



By Material:

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Cast Iron

Non-stick Ceramic & PTFE-free

Others (Glass, Bamboo, Silicone)



By End User:

Residential

Commercial / HoReCa



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others (Direct Sales, Department Stores)



By Region:

North America:

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Peru







Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe



Middle East and Africa:

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Overview – Kitchenware Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 78.61 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 96.14 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.11% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By End-user, By Distribution Channel and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Kitchenware Companies: Covers comprehensive company profiling, including global and market-level insights, key segments, available financials, strategic initiatives, competitive positioning, product portfolios, and recent developments

Groupe SEB

Newell Brands

Meyer Corporation

Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Tramontina

Le Creuset

Fissler

Fiskars Group

Helen of Troy (OXO)

Lifetime Brands (Mikasa, KitchenAid non-electrics license)

TTK Prestige

Hawkins Cookers

Lodge Manufacturing

SCANPAN

The Cookware Company

Arc International

Libbey

Villeroy & Boch

Joseph Joseph

Tupperware Brands

Get in-depth industry insights on the kitchenware market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/kitchenware-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Cookware Market Size: The cookware market is set for steady growth, increasing from USD 36.48 billion in 2025 to USD 38.37 billion in 2026, and expected to reach USD 49.39 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.18%. This growth is being shaped by stricter regulations around PFAS, ongoing urbanization, and a clear shift in consumer preference toward premium, multifunctional cookware. Regulatory developments across key markets in North America and Europe are accelerating the transition toward safer materials such as ceramic and cast iron.

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Share: The Smart Kitchen Appliances Market report provides a comprehensive analysis based on product type, including large and small kitchen appliances, along with segmentation by end users such as residential and commercial sectors. It further examines distribution channels across both B2C/retail and B2B segments, while offering a detailed regional outlook covering North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Home Appliances Market Analysis: Home Appliances Market competition is moderately concentrated at the global level, though dynamics differ across regions and product categories. Major players are increasingly localizing production to reduce tariff risks and enhance service efficiency, while adapting global platforms with region-specific offerings. Growing investments in manufacturing within the United States reflect a broader shift toward reshoring to strengthen supply chain reliability, particularly for high-demand segments.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.