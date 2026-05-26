Nautilus Approaching 600 MW in Operations and Providing Affordable Energy to More Than 55,000 Subscribers

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy® ("Nautilus"), one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S., announced it is quickly reaching 600 MW of operating solar capacity - marking another major milestone in the company’s accelerating growth trajectory. Reaching this level of scale cements Nautilus’s steady leadership and successful track record while carefully navigating the evolving regulatory and market landscape.

“Very few businesses have been built an operation to this scale, which encompasses more than 167 solar sites across 12 states, servicing over 55,000 customers. This milestone reflects a combination of the breadth of the market opportunity, the strength of our platform, and the dedication of our team,” said Jeffrey Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus. “We’ve prudently invested nearly $2 billion into our business, and we’re already preparing for our next major growth phase - expecting to reach the 750 MW milestone within the next 18 months.”

"Six-hundred megawatts and 55,000 customers is an incredible achievement, but we’re still in the early innings of a much larger distributed generation opportunity," added Eric Paul, Nautilus’s Senior Vice President of Origination. “Community Solar is a critical part of the broader energy transition that is underway across the country and provides a powerful affordability solution to the households and communities that we service.”

Nautilus commitment to the growth extends beyond its own portfolio, and includes being the major sponsor of the upcoming Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) Distributed Energy Innovation Summit in Washington, D.C. “We’re proud to help shape the policies and innovations that define the future of this industry,” added Laura York, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development at Nautilus.

Since its founding in 2006, Nautilus has systematically evolved into a full-service operation — overseeing financing, construction, operations, and subscriber management for every project in its business. Successfully building and operating this integrated model is a rarity in the industry and positions Nautilus as a trusted partner for customers, financiers, and utilities nationwide. It also enables the company to execute on its mission of delivering the economic benefits of clean energy to a growing number of communities across the United States.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America’s clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 167 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 55,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business—handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

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