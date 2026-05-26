MBX Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City

CARMEL, Ind. and BURLINGTON, Mass., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Azoulay, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 8:10 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed under the Events section of the MBX Biosciences website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be accessible approximately two hours following the conclusion of the presentation and will remain archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism preparing for Phase 3 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development and MBX 5765 in preclinical development, as well as additional discovery candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana and Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

George Shea

We. Communications

gshea@wecommunications.com

(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com