LOBO Announces Increase in Product Orders, Growing Electric Mobility Presence in Latin America

WUXI, China, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or “the Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced that it has recently secured a series of large orders, with outstanding business performance across multiple Latin American countries.

LOBO’s order volume has continued to rise, with a significant number of individual orders exceeding $100,000 and the largest single order valued at nearly $200,000, representing an all-time high in the Company’s regional sales history. Direct orders from customers in Brazil, Peru, and other countries have continued to increase, reflecting growing demand across the Latin American market. This order momentum reflects LOBO’s expanding market traction and the favorable reception of its electric mobility products throughout the region.

Against the backdrop of global electrification trends, the Latin American market is experiencing growth, driven by rising demand for electric mobility solutions. Recognizing this opportunity, LOBO designated Latin America as a core overseas strategic market in 2025 and has steadily increased resource investment in the region. The Company has proactively dispatched teams to engage with key customers, provided localized Spanish- and Portuguese-language support, and strengthened regional business development through dedicated personnel and operational resources.

Building on this strategic foundation, LOBO has effectively expanded its customer base through participation in the China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair”), China’s largest biannual trade exhibition, as well as through multiple additional sales channels since early 2026. Supported by product quality, competitive pricing, and a reliable supply chain, the Company has continued to attract international buyers, with positive reception from merchants in Latin America. Following the conclusion of the Canton Fair in late April, a number of prospective customers were converted into confirmed orders. Wholesalers in Ecuador and other Central American countries placed bulk purchase orders, while direct customer orders from Brazil and Peru continued to grow. Overall order volume increased, supporting the Company’s continued overseas expansion.

To further strengthen its presence in Latin America, LOBO has registered for the Eletrolar Show (see: https://eletrolarshow.com.br/en/home/)--the largest trade show in Latin America for consumer electronics and durable goods--scheduled to take place in Brazil from June 22 to June 25, 2026. In preparation for the event, the Company has dispatched a team to Brazil to conduct on-site visits and customer outreach initiatives, showcase products tailored to local market needs, and engage with regional distributors, wholesalers, and industry partners. These efforts are intended to enhance LOBO’s brand recognition and market presence in the region.

Dr. Huiyan Xie, Chief Operating Officer of LOBO, commented: “To further advance our global expansion strategy, we have increased R&D investment and upgraded manufacturing equipment, driving continued improvements in product quality, flexible delivery capabilities, and cost efficiency. We have also entered into commercial arrangements with internationally recognized companies such as Bosch Automotive Products (Suzhou) Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and leading domestic suppliers, further enhancing product consistency and reliability. Coupled with the strong growth momentum in the Latin American market, these initiatives have enabled our overseas business to achieve accelerated and meaningful breakthroughs. Moving forward, LOBO will build on this surge in orders by continuously optimizing its products and services, accelerating localized operations, and striving to become a key participant in Latin America’s electric mobility sector, supporting the region’s transition toward greener and more efficient transportation solutions.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.loboebike.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company’s future results as set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com