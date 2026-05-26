INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Veritone, Inc. (“Veritone”) (NASDAQ: VERI). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Veritone’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Veritone inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) as a result, Veritone overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Veritone would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements.

If you purchased Veritone shares between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/veritone/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 20, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com