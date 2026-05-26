After 7 Million Investigations in Production, 7AI Widens the Gap in Agentic Security with PLAID ELITE and 100 New AI Jobs in Boston

BOSTON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7AI , the company making AI agents work for security teams, today announced PLAID ELITE, its fully managed AI-native security operations offering, and 100 new AI jobs at its Boston headquarters.

One year into operating at enterprise scale, 7AI has processed more than 7 million investigations, with agents autonomously completing investigation work end-to-end. The customer base grew 3x quarter over quarter. Channel pipeline expanded 6.5x in three quarters. Named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2026 at #6 in Security, the CB Insights AI 100 , the CRN Security 100 at #1 in Security Operations, and the Stiennon Cyber 150, 7AI is building Boston’s next anchor AI company.

The company will present production evidence at Gartner Security Summit June 1-3 alongside DXC Technology CISO Mike Baker in a session titled “The World’s Largest AI SOC Deployment: Proof, Not Promises.” Gartner’s recognition of “AI SOC Agents” as a distinct category in its Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 20251, reflects what 7AI’s customers have been experiencing in production: the advantage compounds with every investigation.

The Compounding Advantage at Production Scale

“When we started, we believed AI agents could fundamentally change how security operations work. What a year of Fortune 500-scale production shows us is that the compounding effect is even more powerful than we anticipated. After 7 million investigations, our agents understand environments, attacker patterns, and signal context in ways that give us an advantage no one can replicate. That gap grows with every investigation. PLAID ELITE takes that learning and delivers it as a service. Our customers aren’t buying into a vision. They’re buying into a proven system that has already done the work,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO at 7AI.

From Deployment to Production: The Milestones

Since closing its record $130M Series A funding from Index Ventures, Blackstone Innovations Investments, Greylock, CRV and Spark, 7AI has moved fast. Enterprise customers go from signed contract to first autonomous investigation in under 72 hours and full production in under 30 days, a deployment velocity unmatched in security operations. Across those environments, 7AI agents have now processed 7 million investigations across customers, including DXC Technology, BigID, Duck Creek Technologies, OneSpan, and Cole Scott & Kissane, handling alert ingestion, enrichment, triage, investigation, and response work autonomously.

The results are consistent: 95-99% reductions in false positives, investigation times compressed from hours to minutes, and deployments expanding across multiple SOC workflows within the first 90 days. Security teams quickly redirect capacity previously consumed by mechanical triage toward threat hunting, detection engineering, and proactive defense.

With a 3x quarter-over-quarter growth in its customer base and 45% of its pipeline sourced through the channel, 7AI’s acceleration reflects a market that is no longer debating whether agentic security works. It is adopting it.

These capabilities form a self-reinforcing cycle. New threats trigger automated hunting. Hunts drive investigations. Investigations inform response. Response feeds detection optimization. Each cycle improves coverage, accuracy, and speed, creating an agentic flywheel that compounds advantage over time.

PLAID ELITE: Fully Managed Agentic Security Operations

PLAID ELITE is 7AI’s fully managed AI-native security operations service, in production with enterprise customers and now broadly available. A continuous, follow-the-sun offering that combines autonomous investigation and threat hunting by AI agents with expert oversight and governed response from 7AI security analysts, PLAID ELITE delivers security outcomes around the clock and enables organizations to leverage an Agentic SOC without requiring them to build or scale an internal operations team. Israel Barak, who joined 7AI as CISO in March , has overseen PLAID ELITE’s evolution from initial production deployments to its broad availability today.

PLAID ELITE is differentiated from a staffed service model delivered through analyst shifts. Coverage and performance improve with investigation volume, not headcount. Investigations are completed end-to-end, often without human intervention, while customers retain full visibility and control over their security posture. As investigation volume increases, system performance improves, creating a compounding advantage where outcomes become faster and more accurate over time.

“Running a SOC effectively means having the right expertise available across a threat environment that never stops. Traditional managed services can provide expertise, but the delivery model is built around human shifts, which means response time is bounded by analyst capacity. PLAID ELITE combines agents that investigate continuously with 7AI security engineers adding the context and judgment that expertise actually requires. That is a fundamentally different service than what came before it,” said Israel Barak, CISO at 7AI.

From Operations to Intelligence: 7AI Threat Research

As 7AI’s investigation volume scales, so does its view of the threat landscape. The 7AI Threat Research Team operates on top of continuous investigation across enterprise environments, with visibility into attack patterns that surface before traditional detection methods can catch them. In its first six months, the team has published major campaigns, each one identified through production data rather than lab simulations or honeypots. The team’s work has been featured on CyberWire’s Research Saturday with host Dave Bittner and on the CyberScoop podcast, and one campaign moved beyond research into active disruption, taking down attacker infrastructure mid-attack.

"CRXfiltrate, Claude Fraud, and Quish Splash all surfaced because our agents correlated signals across live production deployments at scale. That is not something you replicate with a retrospective or a lab," said Yonatan Striem-Amit, co-founder and CTO at 7AI.

Recent campaigns from the program include:

CRXfiltrate. An undocumented JavaScript execution backdoor running through a coordinated Chrome extension network that bypasses Manifest V3 protections to deliver operator-controlled code into the browser page context. The 7AI Threat Research Team mapped roughly 60 active and reserved domains, obtained source-level evidence of the backdoor, and reverse-engineered the live production payload 16 months after initial public disclosure, and the payload is still active. ( blog.7ai.com/crxfiltrate )

An undocumented JavaScript execution backdoor running through a coordinated Chrome extension network that bypasses Manifest V3 protections to deliver operator-controlled code into the browser page context. The 7AI Threat Research Team mapped roughly 60 active and reserved domains, obtained source-level evidence of the backdoor, and reverse-engineered the live production payload 16 months after initial public disclosure, and the payload is still active. ( ) Claude Fraud. A malware campaign targeting AI developer tools through Google Sponsored Ads and VS Code extensions, exploiting trust in emerging AI workflows. A follow-up investigation actively disrupted the campaign and took down attacker infrastructure. ( blog.7ai.com/claude-fraud-malware-campaign-ai-developer-tools , blog.7ai.com/claude-fraud-returns )

A malware campaign targeting AI developer tools through Google Sponsored Ads and VS Code extensions, exploiting trust in emerging AI workflows. A follow-up investigation actively disrupted the campaign and took down attacker infrastructure. ( , ) Quish Splash. A multi-wave QR code phishing campaign engineered to bypass traditional email and web security controls, featured on CyberWire’s Research Saturday with host Dave Bittner. ( blog.7ai.com/quish-splash )





Building Boston’s Next Anchor AI Company

7AI is adding 100 AI jobs at its Boston headquarters in 2026, spanning AI security engineering, product, and go-to-market roles. The company is built deliberately in-person. Engineers, security researchers, and GTM teams work in the same building, on the same production data, solving the same hard problems. It is a bet that the collaboration AI security requires cannot be replicated over a video call, and that Boston is where the talent to build it lives. Headcount has grown 47% in the past quarter alone, from companies including Rapid7, Wayfair, DraftKings, MITRE, Amazon, CapitalOne, and Cybereason, with hiring continuing through 2026. ( https://7ai.com/careers )

The company is a founding member of the Massachusetts AI Coalition, an initiative led by WHOOP that positions Massachusetts as a global leader in artificial intelligence while ensuring innovation, economic growth, and job creation happen right here at home.

On May 28, 7AI will host the inaugural Boston Tech Week cybersecurity kickoff at F1 Arcade Seaport ( 7ai.com/f1 ). Organized by a16z, Boston Tech Week brings together the city’s technology community. 7AI serves as Founding Host for the cybersecurity track alongside co-hosts Astrix, Cogent Security, Upwind, and GuidePoint Security, with AWS sponsoring the evening and contributing a speaker from the AWS Office of the CISO. The event opens with a keynote from three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman, who will speak on resilience, preparation, and the work behind the work. The evening also features a “Why Boston, Why Now: AI Security in Production” panel with Benjamin Dulieu, CISO & CIO of Duck Creek Technologies, Joel Miller, Principal Software Engineer at DraftKings, and Debashis Das, Principal in the AWS Office of the CISO.

Partners and Ecosystem Momentum

Channel acceleration has matched the brand momentum. Channel pipeline expanded 6.5x over three quarters, with deal volume rising 56% in the most recent quarter and partner-registered wins increasing 7x quarter over quarter. Nearly 45% of pipeline now originates through channel partners within the first year, reflecting rapid adoption among MSSPs, system integrators, and cloud providers.

7AI’s AWS partnership reached a significant milestone with the launch of its listing on AWS Marketplace , badged “Deployed on AWS,” enabling customers to apply existing AWS commitments toward 7AI deployments. Acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program means Amazon sales teams receive quota retirement for supporting 7AI deals through the Marketplace. 7AI is also available through AWS Security Hub Extended , bringing agentic investigation capabilities into AWS’s native security workflow. AWS joins GuidePoint Security, Astrix, Cogent Security, and Upwind as co-sponsors of the May 28 Boston Tech Week event.

About 7AI

7AI makes AI agents work for security teams. The company’s AI agents autonomously investigate security alerts, proven in production at Fortune 500 scale, eliminating the work humans shouldn’t be doing, so security teams can finally Do Human Work: strategic threat hunting, proactive defense, and the work that actually protects organizations. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Boston, 7AI is adding 100 AI jobs in 2026 across AI security engineering, product, and go-to-market roles. Learn more at 7ai.com .

1 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025, Jonathan Nunez, Darren Livingstone, and Eric Ahlm, June 23, 2025. The research is available for Gartner subscribers at https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/6625402 .

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