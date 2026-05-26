CareCloud Acquires Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, adding a High-Growth Compliance Business to its AI-powered Platform

Acquisition opens a new growth opportunity, bringing trusted compliance, audit-defense, and regulatory expertise to CareCloud’s more than 45,000 providers

SOMERSET, N.J., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced that it has acquired Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, LLC (“Empower”), a full-service healthcare compliance and advisory firm. The transaction closed on May 22, 2026, and Empower is now a CareCloud company.

Founded by industry veteran Mitchell Brie, CHC, Empower’s team of certified coders and credentialed compliance professionals is trusted by providers and healthcare organizations nationwide for its proactive, education-first approach to compliance — including audit defense, risk mitigation, and regulatory readiness. Its capabilities span four core areas:

Revenue Integrity — risk adjustment, HCC coding and audits, and revenue cycle compliance.

risk adjustment, HCC coding and audits, and revenue cycle compliance. Mergers & Acquisitions — compliance due diligence and integration support for healthcare transactions.

compliance due diligence and integration support for healthcare transactions. Privacy & Security — HIPAA and HITECH policy development, security risk analysis, and breach response.

HIPAA and HITECH policy development, security risk analysis, and breach response. Compliance & Ethics — compliance program effectiveness audits, ethics program development, OSHA workplace safety programs, and ongoing co-sourced compliance officer support.





“Empower’s offering will add significant value to our customers and presents a tremendous growth opportunity for CareCloud,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “Compliance is now a top priority for healthcare providers, and Empower lets us meet that need with trusted expertise delivered directly through our AI-powered platform. With more than 45,000 providers already relying on CareCloud, we see a significant opportunity to cross-sell Empower’s services and open a new, high-value avenue of growth for the Company.”

A New Growth and Cross-Selling Opportunity

Healthcare providers face a regulatory environment that grows more demanding every year, and compliance has shifted from a back-office task to a board-level priority. Yet most practices lack the in-house expertise to keep pace. Empower’s services answer that need — and give CareCloud a natural new offering to cross-sell across its base of more than 45,000 providers. Delivered alongside the AI-powered technology those providers already use, Empower’s compliance expertise helps practices meet their obligations faster, more accurately, and at lower cost, while opening a new, recurring revenue stream for CareCloud.

“When we built Empower, our goal was to give providers the tools, knowledge, and confidence to stay compliant — especially in the changing world of AI,” said Mitchell Brie, Founder of Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, LLC who joins CareCloud as President of Empower to lead the growth of the combined compliance business. “Joining CareCloud lets us pursue that mission at a scale we could only have imagined. CareCloud’s reach, technology, and platform give our compliance expertise a powerful new runway for growth, and I could not be more excited to help lead this next chapter.”

Disciplined, Proven Acquisition Engine

The acquisition reflects CareCloud’s disciplined, well-established approach to mergers and acquisitions. Since its IPO, the Company has completed more than 20 tuck-in acquisitions, typically integrated within a few quarters. Consistent with that strategy, the Empower acquisition was completed as an asset purchase funded from CareCloud’s operating cash flow. While strategically meaningful, the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the Company’s 2026 financial results.

Empower will continue to operate under its existing leadership and dedicated team, preserving the trusted relationships, expertise, and responsiveness that clients value. Empower’s compliance services will be available to CareCloud clients during Q2 2026 and its collaboratively developed, AI-empowered, compliance SaaS solutions will be launched during the second half of 2026.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM), and digital health, at carecloud.com.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases, and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

About Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, LLC

Empower is a full-service healthcare compliance and advisory firm trusted by providers and healthcare organizations nationwide. Founded by Mitchell Brie, Empower helps medical practices and health systems navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape through services spanning compliance and ethics, privacy and security, revenue integrity, and merger and acquisition support. The firm is known for its proactive approach to audit defense, risk mitigation, and regulatory readiness, and operates an educational marketplace of training, webinars, and workshops for healthcare professionals. CareCloud acquired substantially all of the assets of Empower on May 22, 2026, through its subsidiary, Empower Healthcare & Compliance, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations, or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition of Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, LLC, the integration of Empower’s operations and personnel, the anticipated immaterial financial impact of the transaction, the expected growth and cross-selling opportunities arising from the acquisition, the Company’s ability to offer compliance services to its providers, and the Company’s acquisition strategy, growth, profitability, and AI initiatives. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain, and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity, or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, integrate newly acquired businesses and retain new and existing customers, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com