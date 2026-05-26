zSpace and HealthForce Kentucky Bring Immersive Healthcare Training to 16 Counties and 28 Schools Across the Region

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education and workforce development, today highlighted its partnership with HealthForce Kentucky, a regional healthcare workforce development initiative serving 16 counties and over 28 schools across the state. Through a deployment of 80 headset-free AR/VR learning devices, HealthForce Kentucky is expanding access to immersive, hands-on training for students in Nursing and Allied Health programs, including Anatomy & Physiology Dual Credit classes.

At the center of the initiative is HealthForce Kentucky's newly designed, purpose-built simulation and innovation center. The facility features a dedicated computer lab outfitted with zSpace AR/VR Laptops alongside simulated operating rooms, high-fidelity inpatient and clinical examination rooms, and an anatomy lab. Twenty units are dedicated to this brick-and-mortar center and a mobile healthcare education trailer, with an additional 60 units rotating across middle school, high school, and postsecondary campuses throughout the region to ensure equitable access regardless of geography.

"HealthForce Kentucky is demonstrating exactly how regional partnerships and purpose-built facilities can close the critical healthcare skills gap," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "Their model removes traditional geographic barriers, giving students the hands-on, experiential learning necessary for successful careers in healthcare."

To maximize educational impact, HealthForce Kentucky employs a dedicated onsite Simulation Specialist and a train-the-trainer model that enables master users to onboard additional facilitators, supporting long-term program sustainability as the initiative scales.











"Our vision is to be the central pulse for healthcare workforce development in Kentucky and beyond," said Bruce Williams, President and CEO of HealthForce Kentucky. "By integrating zSpace's immersive technology into both our simulation center and our mobile outreach units, we are ensuring that every community has access to skilled, compassionate healthcare professionals equipped with the training they need."

The HealthForce Kentucky deployment reflects a growing model in CTE and workforce development: bringing advanced, simulation-based learning beyond traditional classroom walls and directly into communities. For rural and geographically dispersed districts where access to specialized health science programming can be challenging, the mobile and shared-device structure makes immersive training scalable without requiring dedicated lab space at every campus.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860 | ZSPC@gateway-grp.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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