EagleNXT VISION System Achieves Milestone with Listing on U.S. Army Online Marketplace

“Amazon-Like” System Provides Army with Way to Rapidly Acquire Advanced Unmanned Systems

ALLEN, Texas, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone systems, counter-drone systems, and sensor solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced that its eBee VISION unmanned aircraft system (UAS) is now an active listing for purchase by the U.S. Army on their newly launched UAS Marketplace.

The UAS Marketplace, launched on March 24, 2026, is a digital platform developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services and the Army Enterprise Cloud Management Agency. It serves as an “Amazon-like” storefront that enables Army units, government agencies, the Pentagon and other U.S. military branches, and allied nations to easily compare vetted drone systems, submit feedback, and place orders directly. The initiative aims to accelerate procurement, foster competition and innovation, lower barriers for industry partners, and deliver advanced capabilities to Soldiers at greater speed and scale.

“The Army’s marketplace allows us to quickly take orders and deliver a high volume of blue-listed, reliable, high-performance ISR capability to the warfighter,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “We are proud to be a part of the Army’s forward-looking approach to rapid capability acquisition.”

The inclusion of the eBee VISION on the Marketplace allows authorized buyers to review detailed specifications, compare capabilities with other systems, and leverage soldier feedback to inform future acquisitions, supporting the Army’s goals of agility, competition, and rapid technology insertion. EagleNXT continues to expand its defense portfolio, with the eBee VISION building on prior successful deliveries to U.S. Army units and international partners.

The eBee VISION is a lightweight, backpack-portable, hand-launched fixed-wing ISR drone optimized for real-time situational awareness in dynamic and challenging environments. Key features include:

Rapid 3-minute deployment and single-operator control, day or night

Up to 90-minute endurance with real-time HD video transmission (including thermal imagery) and up to 32x digital zoom

Long-range connectivity (up to 12 miles / 20 km)

Blue UAS Cleared and NDAA-compliant design with secure encryption, meeting stringent U.S. government supply-chain security standards

Robust performance in GNSS-denied environments, low acoustic signature, and operation in temperatures from -10°C to +49°C





Manufactured with U.S. security requirements in mind, the eBee VISION is already in use by U.S. Army units for training, operator proficiency, and operational missions, including recent deliveries to units in Europe. The company is opening a manufacturing line for the VISION system in Texas in May, further streamlining the acquisition and delivery process for Department of War customers.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Andy Woodward

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Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

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Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com