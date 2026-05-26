VIRTUS Diversified REIT Announces Landmark Partnership with iCapital to Redefine Access to Private Real Estate for Canadian Advisors





TORONTO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Diversified REIT (VREIT), a leading private Real Estate Investment Trust, announced, effective May 5, 2026, a strategic partnership with Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (“iCapital Network) or one of its affiliates (iCapital Network together with its affiliates, “iCapital”), the global financial technology company, to significantly enhance and streamline access to VREIT’s non-listed real estate portfolio for the Canadian wealth management community.

This forward-looking alliance is driven by the mutual goal of meeting the rising demand among financial advisors and their clients for institutional-grade private real estate exposure through a highly efficient investment channel. VREIT is proud to partner with iCapital, a globally recognized leader in alternative investment technology and fund administration.

Streamlining Access to Private Markets

For wealth management advisors, this partnership delivers a direct, institutional-grade on-ramp. iCapital Network Canada Ltd. (“iCapital Canada”) will serve as the Investment Fund Manager for a new Canadian Access Fund called, iCapital Virtus Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust. This Access Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in Virtus Diversified Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Underlying Fund”).

This structure creates a simplified and seamless conduit for investment advisors and their clients to integrate VREIT into their portfolios.

"This partnership with iCapital is a transformative moment for VREIT and a testament to our commitment to innovation in the Canadian wealth channel," said Josh Will, President of Virtus. "We are moving beyond traditional access models to offer a best-in-class, operationally efficient solution. This new Canadian Access fund is now the absolute main focus of our advisor distribution strategy, ensuring greater transparency and ease of use for wealth managers looking to secure stable, value-driven private real estate for their clients."

Clarity on Fund Structure

The Canadian Access Fund, managed by iCapital Canada, will dramatically reduce the administrative and operational friction typically associated with investing in private, non-listed REITs.

Alexander Steele, Managing Director, Managing Director of Virtus added, "By leveraging iCapital Canada’s expertise in alternative fund administration and their digital platform, along with their brand and reputation, we are delivering a potentially superior experience for advisors. This new structure is fundamentally about providing a more efficient path to investment."

For more information about Virtus Diversified REIT and its investment opportunities, please visit www.vreit.ca.

About Virtus Diversified REIT

Virtus Diversified REIT is focused on acquiring quality properties in strong markets across Canada and the United States. The company’s goal is to build a strong and stable commercial, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential portfolio, enhancing overall portfolio incomes by diversifying the tenant base and geographic diversity. The long-term goal is to maximize the unit value with ongoing management through future acquisitions, repositioning, and competitive financing.

Some of Virtus Diversified REIT’s anchor tenants include companies such as Crown Corporation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canadian Tire, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Walmart, and Dollarama.

Important Information

This press release has been provided to you by Virtus Diversified REIT, is for informational purposes only, is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax, or investment advice, a recommendation and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, financial product or instrument, or otherwise participate in any particular trading strategy. Any investment opportunities referenced herein are available only to investors who meet applicable eligibility and suitability requirements under Canadian securities laws. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

iCapital Network Canada Ltd. is registered as an exempt market dealer in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador, and as a portfolio manager in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador. No securities commission or similar authority in Canada has reviewed or in any way passed upon this document or the merits of the securities described herein, and any representation to the contrary is an offence under applicable Canadian securities laws. Additional information is available upon request.

“iCapital” and “iCapital Network” are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

©2026 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Alex Steele

Managing Director

info@vreit.ca

www.vreit.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de72e223-907e-48f7-adab-3143e6f1e0ed