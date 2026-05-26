Lead Real Estate Introduces JINRYU HOTEL series, a Long-Stay Hospitality Concept for Japan’s Cultural Sites

TOKYO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer and hotel operator, introduced the JINRYU HOTEL Series, a new long-stay hospitality brand designed for travelers seeking comfortable accommodations near Japan’s most significant cultural and religious destinations. The brand debuts with JINRYU HOTEL ISE, which opened in March 2026 in Ise City, Mie Prefecture. The property is located a two-minute walk from Kintetsu Ujiyamada Station and approximately a 10-minute walk from the Outer Shrine of Ise Jingu.





JINRYU HOTEL ISE – Interior

JINRYU HOTEL ISE is a four-room, reinforced-concrete boutique guesthouse designed for extended stays, located at 2-8-2 Iwabuchi, Ise City, Mie Prefecture. Each suite offers a minimum floor area of 60 square meters, comfortably accommodating six or more guests, with ground-floor parking on-site and access to the broader Ise-Shima region.

Architectural design services for the boutique four-room property were provided by Hiroshi Fuwa, President of Ryuge First-Class Architectural. The design incorporates natural materials and location-specific elements.

“The JINRYU HOTEL series is an addition to our hospitality portfolio and complements our existing ENT TERRACE extended-stay brand,” said Eiji Nagahara, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Representative Director of Lead Real Estate. “The brand was created with the aspiration of offering guests a quiet place to rest near Japan’s most sacred cultural and religious sites.”

The Spirit of Jinryu Hotel series

“Sublimating our reverence for Japan, the land of the gods,

we wish for guests to rest quietly and deeply in the presence of the divine.

That is the spirit behind this brand.

Feel the gods as they descent from the heaven. Feel the gods as it flows to you —

a hotel brand that evokes exactly that sensation.

That is JINRYU HOTEL.”

— Produced by Eiji Nagahara, Hiroshi Fuwa

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. The Company also operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment units in Japan and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

For Media and Investor Relations:

Ken Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Email: k-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

Tel: +81 3-5784-5127

AUM Advisors

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (646) 652-7185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fec7b32-4f93-405f-afc8-d41cc4c2d09a