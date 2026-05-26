Rectitude Holdings Ltd Ramps up Supply Chain and Fleet Capacity Amid Surging Singapore Construction Demand

Rectitude scales operations and expands its logistics fleet to meet heightened demand for industrial safety commodities and construction products.

Driven by a robust pipeline of public infrastructure projects, the Company’s imports of materials and goods soared 32% from January to April 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

The Company enhances customer service with same-day and next-day delivery options, laying a disciplined foundation for long-term capacity and warehouse expansion.



SINGAPORE, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RECTITUDE HOLDINGS LTD (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced a significant upscaling of its supply chain, stock capacity, and logistics infrastructure. This operational expansion allows the Company to capitalize on a major boost in demand across the Singaporean construction sector, which continues to be driven by large-scale public infrastructure and national development projects.

According to projections from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA), construction contracts are expected to reach between S$47 billion and S$53 billion in 2026. To maintain a risk-mitigated growth model and meet the heightened material requirements of key contractors, Rectitude has accelerated its incoming shipments of high-demand safety equipment and industrial supplies. Driven by this strong domestic demand, Rectitude's imports of materials and goods soared 32% from January to April 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Logistics Optimization and Fleet Expansion

To support increased delivery volumes to major job sites across the island, Rectitude has strategically built up its logistical capabilities. Key upgrades to the Company's operational fulfillment infrastructure include:

Fleet Enhancement: The Company has expanded its dedicated logistics fleet to directly handle larger transport runs and prevent delivery bottlenecks.

The Company has expanded its dedicated logistics fleet to directly handle larger transport runs and prevent delivery bottlenecks. Accelerated Fulfillment: Rectitude now provides standard same-day or next-day delivery services for critical and urgent job site requirements.

Rectitude now provides standard same-day or next-day delivery services for critical and urgent job site requirements. Off-Peak Operations: To help clients circumvent on-site vehicle congestion, the Company has introduced specialized after-hours delivery options.



Large-volume shipments of essential personal protective equipment (PPE), fasteners, safety barriers, and generic construction consumables are being systematically integrated into this upgraded logistics pipeline.

Strategic Macro Alignment and Product Innovation

The current construction boom is further supported by proactive regulatory policies designed to improve productivity and streamline resource constraints in the built environment. Recent initiatives announced by National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, including a projected three-month reduction in the hiring process for foreign construction work-permit holders by 2027 and broader funding for automated equipment, are expected to significantly improve site productivity and ensure that Singapore infrastructure projects remain on track through the end of the decade.

Together with these macro trends, Rectitude is rolling out updated product lines designed with both workforce safety and site productivity in mind. Consistent with the Company's broader transition toward high-growth industrial sectors, these product iterations are expected to place a specific emphasis on performance, longevity, and emerging green solutions.

“Our ability to rapidly scale our distribution and logistical footprint is a direct reflection of our disciplined approach to operational readiness,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “As Singapore’s construction sector continues to escalate, contractors require absolute supply chain reliability. By investing in our fleet capacity and optimizing delivery schedules, we ensure that our partners can maintain their construction timelines safely and efficiently, while delivering sustainable, accretive value to our shareholders.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any potential acquisition will be completed. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Rectitude

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rectitude.com.sg

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global