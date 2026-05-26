Glucotrack to Highlight Implantable Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Technology at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions

RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, today announced that company leadership will present on its fully implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring (CBGM) technology at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions, taking place in New Orleans, June 5 – 8, 2026.

As part of the ADA’s Innovation Hub, Mark Tapsak, PhD, Glucotrack’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present on the potential of next-generation CGM technology that addresses unmet patient needs through direct blood measurements (providing more accurate readings), multi-year implant longevity, and a fully implantable design that eliminates on-body wearables.

Presentation Details:

Update on Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Technology Date and Time: Saturday, June 6, 2:10 – 2:30 p.m. CDT Location: Innovation Hub, ADA 2026







“We look forward to presenting at ADA’s Scientific Sessions,” said Paul V. Goode, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our IDE submission now before the FDA and two peer-reviewed publications supporting our long-term sensor design, this is an important opportunity to share our progress and engage with the diabetes community on the future of continuous blood glucose monitoring.”

Glucotrack will also be available throughout the conference in the Innovation Hub of the Exhibit Hall.

Glucotrack has continued to advance its CBGM technology. In April 2026, the company published two peer-reviewed studies supporting its long-term sensor design: a study in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Sensors Journal demonstrating year-long glucose oxidase enzyme stability and a study in The Journal of Diabetes Research demonstrating sustained accuracy with a 6.8% MARD over 240 days in an ovine model across 79 glucose tolerance tests. Building on this scientific foundation, Glucotrack submitted its Investigational Device Exemption application to the FDA earlier this month, marking a key step toward initiating a U.S. clinical study.

For more information about Glucotrack's CBGM, visit www.glucotrack.com.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack’s Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor (CBGM) is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack’s future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026.



