Black Rock Coffee Bar Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRCB) (“Black Rock Coffee Bar”) today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
June 2, 2026
New York, NY
Fireside chat: 11:25 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
William Blair Growth Stock Conference
June 3, 2026
Chicago, IL
Fireside chat: 4:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
Jefferies Consumer Conference
June 16, 2026
Nantucket, MA
A live webcast of the Baird and William Blair fireside chat presentations will be available in the investor relations section of Black Rock Coffee Bar’s website, https://ir.br.coffee.
About Black Rock Coffee Bar
Black Rock Coffee Bar is a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with more than 190 locations spanning seven states from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.
Investor Contact
Will MacIntosh
investors@br.coffee
(541) 208-1860
Media Contact
Jessica Wegener-Beyer
media@br.coffee